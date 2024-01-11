WTI recovers recent losses as Houthis criticized UN resolution, trades near $71.70

- WTI price gains upward traction on concerns about supply disruptions in the Red Sea.
- UN Security Council passed a resolution demanding Yemen's Houthis end attacks on ships in the Red Sea.
- Houthis expressed criticism of the United Nations resolution regarding Red Sea navigation.
- EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change rose by 1.338M barrels versus an expected decline of 0.675M.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) price retraces its recent losses, trading higher near $71.70 per barrel during the Asian session on Thursday. Crude oil prices are gaining upward momentum due to concerns about potential supply disruptions following recent developments where Yemen's Houthis criticized the United Nations (UN) resolution on Red Sea navigation.
The UN Security Council has adopted a resolution calling on Yemen's Houthis to halt attacks on ships in the Red Sea and release the Japanese-operated vessel, Galaxy Leader, seized in November. Eleven council members voted for the measure on Wednesday, urging the Iran-aligned Houthis to "immediately cease all attacks, which impede global commerce and navigational rights and freedoms as well as regional peace." The resolution implicitly supported a United States (US)-led task force that has been defending vessels, while also urging caution to prevent an escalation of tensions.
In response, Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, the head of Yemen's Houthi supreme revolutionary committee, expressed a different perspective in a post on the media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) on Thursday. He dismissed the UN resolution on Red Sea navigation as a "political game" and accused the United States of violating international law.
On Wednesday, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) released the updated data on US Crude Oil Stocks Change for the week ending on January 5. The report revealed a notable increase in Crude oil stock, exerting downward pressure on the WTI price. The Crude oil stocks climbed by 1.338 million barrels, contrary to the expected decline of 0.675 million barrels, offsetting the previous week's decrease of 5.503 million barrels.
However, Crude oil prices saw an uptick following the release of US crude stock data on Tuesday, indicating a reduction. The American Petroleum Institute (API) published its Weekly Crude Oil Stock report, revealing a decline of 5.215 million barrels, surpassing the anticipated drop of 1.2 million barrels. This contrasts with the previous reading, which showed a substantial decline of 7.418 million barrels.
WTI US OIL: additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|71.69
|Today Daily Change
|0.37
|Today Daily Change %
|0.52
|Today daily open
|71.32
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|72.77
|Daily SMA50
|74.35
|Daily SMA100
|80.13
|Daily SMA200
|77.64
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|73.55
|Previous Daily Low
|71.08
|Previous Weekly High
|74.28
|Previous Weekly Low
|69.41
|Previous Monthly High
|76.79
|Previous Monthly Low
|67.97
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|72.02
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|72.61
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|70.42
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|69.51
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|67.95
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|72.89
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|74.46
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|75.36
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
