WTI recovers above $62.00 as traders await US-Russia peace talks 

WTI price rebounds to near $62.30 in Thursday’s early European session.

Oil traders await Friday’s meeting between Trump and Putin for fresh catalysts.

An unexpected increase in US crude oil supplies might cap the WTI’s upside.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI), the US crude oil benchmark, is trading around $62.30 during the early European trading hours on Wednesday. The WTI recovers from a two-month low as traders remain cautious ahead of the upcoming meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday to discuss the Ukraine issue.

Trump on Wednesday warned that Russia will face “very severe consequences” if Putin doesn’t agree to end the war in Ukraine during their meeting on Friday. The uncertainty surrounding US-Russia peace talks could provide some support to the WTI price in the near term.

"The uncertainty of U.S.-Russia peace talks continues to add a bullish risk premium given Russian oil buyers could face more economic pressure," said Rystad Energy in a client note.

Rising bets that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) will cut rates in the September meeting could provide some support to the black gold, as it typically boosts oil demand. Fed funds futures traders are now pricing in nearly a 94% chance of a 25 basis point (bps) cut next month, up from an 85% possibility before the inflation data release, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

On the other hand, US crude inventories unexpectedly rose last week. This report signaled a weaker demand and could weigh on the WTI price. According to the Energy Information Administration, crude oil stockpiles in the US for the week ending August 8 climbed by 3.036 million barrels, compared to a fall of 3.029 million barrels in the previous week. The market consensus estimated that stocks would decrease by 800,000 barrels.