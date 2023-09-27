WTI reclaimed the $90.00 mark amid tightening supply expectation

Moving on, oil traders will take cues from the EIA weekly Crude Oil Stock for the week ending September 22. Later this week, the US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Annualized for the second quarter will be due on Thursday and the Core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index will be released on Friday. These events could significantly impact the USD-denominated WTI price. Oil traders will take cues from the data and find trading opportunities around the WTI prices.

On the other hand, the voluntary oil output cuts by Saudi Arabia and Russia, the world's two largest oil exporters, lift WTI prices after the two nations announced extended oil output limits through the end of 2023. By the end of 2023, Saudi oil output will be closer to 1.3 million barrels per day through the end of 2023.

Western Texas Intermediate (WTI), the US crude oil benchmark, is trading around $90.65 so far on Wednesday. WTI recovers its lost ground as expectations of a tightening supply outweigh concerns that an uncertain economic outlook will dampen demand. Following the Federal Reserve (Fed) held the interest rate steady and made hawkish comments last week, the higher-for-longer rate narrative in the US capped the upside for WTI prices. It's worth noting that higher interest rates raise borrowing costs, which can slow the economy and diminish oil demand. In addition, the uptick of the US Dollar (USD) also contributes to the decline in oil prices, as a stronger dollar makes oil more expensive for holders of other currencies, thereby reducing demand. About the data, the American Petroleum Institute (API) reported on Wednesday that US crude oil inventories rose by 1.586M barrels for the week ending September 22 from the previous reading of 5.25M barrels drop.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.