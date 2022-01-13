WTI pulls back slightly from recent $83.00 highs, remains well support as dollar remains weak

- Oil has ebbed back from earlier session highs near-$83.00 to the mid-$82.00s.
- There haven't been many fresh catalysts for oil markets, which remain supported by the week dollar.
Oil has been slowly coming off the boil over the course of Thursday’s session, with front-month WTI futures having ebbed back to test the $82.00 area in recent trade after failing to test Wednesday’s highs at $83.00 in earlier trade. At current levels, WTI is trading lower by slightly more than 25 cents on the day, but continues to trade higher by more than $3.0 (over 4.0%) on the week and is only about $3.0 below the 2021 highs in just above $85.00. WTI has come a long way in a very short time (+$7.0 already in 2022) and some bulls may be growing worried that it might be overdue some profit-taking. WTI’s 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is yet to reach overbought territory, though is very close. That suggests that the rally may have the legs to test 2021 highs but, by that point, things would be becoming overbought and a correction may be in order.
There hasn’t been much by way of fundamental catalysts to drive the price action thus far this Thursday, with analysts citing generally positive sentiment amid receding concerns about Omicron as keeping prices close to recent highs. Some suggested recent cold weather in North America, which supported a bullish breakout in US gas prices on Wednesday (much of which has been given back on Thursday) as supporting crude oil markets. PVM analysts state that “it will be interesting to see if the optimism is maintained when temperatures start rising come spring.”
Geopolitics is worth monitoring, as NATO/Russia rhetoric heats up amid failure to reach an agreement over the Ukraine crisis, just in case it starts leading to some risk-premia being priced into oil (supportive if anything). Otherwise, crude oil will likely trade as a function of its correlations to other asset classes. The dollar remains weak, which should help keep oil close to recent highs for the time being (as a weaker dollar makes US oil more affordable for international investors). Meanwhile, US equities are mixed (Nasdaq 100 down half a percent versus Dow up half a percent and S&P 500 flat), so likely not having much impact on oil either way at this point.
WTI US Oil
|Overview
|Today last price
|81.76
|Today Daily Change
|-0.35
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.43
|Today daily open
|82.11
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|75.51
|Daily SMA50
|74.92
|Daily SMA100
|75.27
|Daily SMA200
|71.58
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|82.48
|Previous Daily Low
|80.61
|Previous Weekly High
|79.97
|Previous Weekly Low
|74.12
|Previous Monthly High
|77.26
|Previous Monthly Low
|62.34
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|81.76
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|81.33
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|80.99
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|79.87
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|79.13
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|82.85
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|83.59
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|84.71
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
