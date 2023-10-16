- Potential US-Venezuela deal could ease sanctions on Venezuela's Oil industry, increasing global Oil supply.
- According to Reuters, the agreement aims for a "competitive, monitored presidential election" in Venezuela.
- Market sentiment influenced by the ongoing Middle East conflict between Israel and Hamas.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI), the US Crude Oil benchmark, retreats after testing the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) on news the US and Venezuela could reach a deal that would increase global Oil production amid times of geopolitical unrest in the Middle East conflict. Hence, WTI is trading at $86.96 per barrel after hitting a daily high of $88.29.
US Crude Oil benchmark retreats from 20-DMA on news of potential supply increase
News in the mid-North American session emerged that the US and Venezuela governments could sign a pact as soon as Tuesday that would ease sanctions on Venezuela’s Oil industry in exchange for a “competitive, monitored presidential election” in the country, according to Reuters. That would increase Oil supply and cap higher prices, following the output cut by Saudi Arabia and Russia.
In the meantime, market participants remain upbeat about the Middle East conflict between Israel and Hamas, which would remain confined to Gaza. Additionally, diplomatic efforts to arrange a ceasefire failed.
Aside from this, the US imposed sanctions on tanker owners carrying Russian Oil crude over the $60 per barrel limit imposed amid the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
WTI Price Analysis: Technical outlook
Oil remains neutral to upward bias but capped below September’s 26 swing low of $88.24, which, once broken, could open the door for buyers to claim the current year-to-date (YTD) high of $94.9 before rallying to $100.00. Conversely, if sellers maintain prices capped below $88.00, that would open the door to test the 50-day moving average (DMA) at $85.53, followed by the October 12 low of $82.35.
WTI US OIL
|Overview
|Today last price
|85.91
|Today Daily Change
|-0.60
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.69
|Today daily open
|86.51
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|87.34
|Daily SMA50
|84.92
|Daily SMA100
|79.21
|Daily SMA200
|77.6
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|86.63
|Previous Daily Low
|82.28
|Previous Weekly High
|86.63
|Previous Weekly Low
|81.45
|Previous Monthly High
|93.98
|Previous Monthly Low
|83.09
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|84.97
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|83.94
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|83.65
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|80.78
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|79.29
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|88
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|89.5
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|92.36
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
