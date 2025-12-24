West Texas Intermediate (WTI) US Crude Oil prices touch a nearly two-week high, around the $58.55 region on Wednesday, and look to build on the recent recovery from the lowest level since May, touched last week. The upbeat US economic growth figures released on Tuesday, along with the risk of disruptions to oil supply from Venezuela and Russia, continue to act as a tailwind for the commodity.

Meanwhile, bets for further policy easing by the US Federal Reserve (Fed) and concerns about the central bank's independence, amid the growing pressure from US President Donald Trump to cut rates further, continue to weigh on the US Dollar (USD. In fact, the USD Index (DXY) slides to a fresh low since early October and benefits the USD-denominated commodities, including Crude Oil prices.

The commodity remains below the descending 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), pegged around the $59.00 mark, which might cap the upside. The EMA continues to edge lower, keeping the broader tone soft. Measured from the $62.37 high to the $54.83 low, the 50% Fibonacci retracement at $58.60 acts as an immediate hurdle, with the 61.8% at $59.49 next on strength. A daily close above the first barrier could shift the short-term tone and expose the subsequent resistance.

Meanwhile, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) histogram has turned positive and is expanding, indicating the MACD line has crossed above the signal line near the zero mark. This shift suggests strengthening bullish momentum after weeks of hesitation. The RSI at 51.80 stands neutral and edges higher, reinforcing an improving tone. If momentum builds, bulls could challenge overhead barriers, while failure to reclaim the average would keep recovery attempts shallow.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool)

WTI daily chart