WTI Price Analysis: Drops towards $83.00 on breaking monthly support line

- WTI drops for the second consecutive day, refreshes intraday low.
- Bearish MACD signals, support break favor sellers to attack 50-SMA.
- Monthly horizontal support, 200-SMA adds to the downside filters.
WTI crude oil extends the previous day’s pullback from multi-day top towards breaking short-term key support, refreshing intraday low near $83.50 during Friday’s Asian session. In doing so, the black gold drops 1.42% intraday by the press time.
Given the commodity’s clear downside break of the monthly trend line, coupled with the bearish MACD signals, WTI prices are likely to remain pressured towards the 50-SMA level of $83.00.
It should be noted, however, that the quote’s sustained downside past $83.00 makes it vulnerable to test the $80.00.
Though, the monthly horizontal area around $77.50-25 and the 200-SMA level of $75.95 will challenge the oil bears afterward.
On the flip side, corrective pullback needs to stay beyond the previous support line, around $84.25 at the latest, to convince the commodity buyers.
Following that, the eight-year high flashed on Thursday, near $87.00 and an ascending resistance line from January 06, near $87.75, will test the energy bulls targeting the $90.00 psychological magnet.
WTI: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|83.3
|Today Daily Change
|-1.21
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.43%
|Today daily open
|84.51
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|79.23
|Daily SMA50
|75.31
|Daily SMA100
|76.19
|Daily SMA200
|72.27
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|86.93
|Previous Daily Low
|84.42
|Previous Weekly High
|83.74
|Previous Weekly Low
|77.44
|Previous Monthly High
|77.26
|Previous Monthly Low
|62.34
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|85.38
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|85.97
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|83.64
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|82.77
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|81.13
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|86.15
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|87.8
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|88.67
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
