WTI Price Analysis: Drops to test 100-HMA once again, API in focus

WTI fails to sustain the uptrend above $69, turns into the red zone.

The US oil challenges the key 100-HMA support at $68.19.

Bearish RSI suggests more losses in the offing, with eyes on API data.

WTI (NYMEX futures) is snapping its two-day advance on Tuesday, reversing towards the $68 mark, as investors assess the impact of the hurricane IDA ahead of Thursday’s OPEC+ meeting.

The black gold is shrugging off the broad US dollar weakness, as profit-booking seems to be the main theme heading into the American Petroleum Institute’s (API) weekly crude stockpiles data.

From a short-term technical perspective, WTI bears are back in control after the bulls failed to find acceptance above the $69 threshold earlier this Tuesday.

The renewed downside pressure knocked off WTI firmly below the horizontal 21 and 50-hourly moving averages (HMA), as the bears now challenge the ascending 100-HMA at $68.19.

The risks remain to the downside, as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is pointing south below the midline.

If the 100-HMA support gives way, then a drop towards Monday’s low of $67.6 remains inevitable.

Further south, the upward-sloping 200-HMA at $66.35 could be on the sellers’ radar.

WTI: Hourly chart

On the upside, acceptance above the 50-HMA at $68.65 to recapture the 21-HMA hurdle at $68.81.

However, only an hourly close above the $69 mark could call for a sustained upswing towards the $70 psychological level.

WTI: Additional levels to watch