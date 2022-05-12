WTI Price Analysis: Consolidation with a mild positive bias indicates an upside to near $110.00

- The black gold is consolidating in a wider range of $92.77-110.33 with a mild positive bias.
- Oil prices are firmer above the 20-EMA at $103.14.
- The RSI (14) has rebounded sharply from the bearish range of 20.00-40.00.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI), futures on NYMEX, is displaying back and forth moves in a narrow range of $109.98-104.36 in the Asian session. On a broader note, the oil prices are driving higher sharply after testing below the psychological support of $100.00 that triggered the responsive buying action.
The black gold is oscillating in a wider range of $92.77-110.33 with a mild positive bias on a four-hour scale. The oil prices have witnessed a firmer rebound after hitting the low of $97.21 on Tuesday, which has directed the asset towards the upper slight bullish horizontal trendline placed from March 30 high at $107.71.
The black gold has overstepped the 20-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $103.14, which has strengthened the bulls.
Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has rebounded sharply from the bearish range of 20.00-40.00 but is likely to find a barricade around 60.00.
Should the asset oversteps Wednesday’s high at $103.05, bulls may drive the asset towards the April 29 high at $107.07, followed by the psychological resistance at $110.00.
On the flip side, bulls could lose momentum if the asset drops below the psychological mark of $100.00, which will send the oil prices to near Tuesday’s low at $97.21. A breach of the latter will drag the fossil fuel prices towards April 25 low at $95.07.
WTI four-hour chart
WTI US OIL
|Overview
|Today last price
|104.3
|Today Daily Change
|0.06
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06
|Today daily open
|104.24
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|103.52
|Daily SMA50
|104.19
|Daily SMA100
|94.57
|Daily SMA200
|84.13
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|105.03
|Previous Daily Low
|97.21
|Previous Weekly High
|110.33
|Previous Weekly Low
|99.58
|Previous Monthly High
|109.13
|Previous Monthly Low
|92.65
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|102.04
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|100.2
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|99.29
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|94.34
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|91.48
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|107.11
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|109.98
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|114.92
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
