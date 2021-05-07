WTI Price Analysis: Bears are in town

- WTI prices are falling in Asia as the market picks up the bearish pace.
- NFP is around the corner so there is a focus on the US dollar.
WTI keeps sliding for a day of a lower settlement on Thursday, with West Texas Intermediate, WTI, falling over 0.6% by the close of play in North American trade.
WTI fell from a high of $65.96 to a low of $64.53. Meanwhile, WTI crude futures dropped 92 cents, or 1.4%, to $64.71.Oil had originally enjoyed US crude inventories falling more sharply than expected that data showed earlier on in the week.
In trade today, WTI is down -0.22% at the time of writing after falling from a high of 464.95 to a low of $64.65.
The black gold was reversing early gains and under pressure from rising COVID-19 infections in India and elsewhere.
Meanwhile, India posted record daily COVID-19 infections and deaths, which is a weight for oil markets considering the nation is the world's second-most populous nation and a huge consumer of oil.
This has been dashing hopes that its deadly second wave was about to peak.
On the other hand, easing restrictions in Europe along with the falling US crude inventories have supported prices.
WTI price analysis
The price has returned to test the prior highs on the daily chart in a 50% mean reversion,
However, it would now be expected to head higher in the coming sessions if support holds.
An onward extension comes in at 66.73 as a -272% Fibonacci retracement of the current corrective range.
If that support structure fails, the downside will be in sight and the bears will look for the prior lows of the recent bullish impulse. These come in just below the 63 handle.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Looks set to cross weekly hurdle on the way to 1.2100
EUR/USD flirts with 200-HMA, picking up bids of late. Upbeat Momentum line, sustained breakout of short-term falling trend line keep buyers hopeful. 1.2000 threshold, monthly low adds to the downside filters.
GBP/USD consolidates BOE-led whipsaw around 1.3900 amid easing Brexit fears
GBP/USD stays firm around 1.3900 after a wild Thursday that summed up trading on a negative side. The cable pair benefits from the latest Brexit-positive news while waiting for the fresh clues ahead of the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) and recent election results.
EUR/USD: Looks set to cross weekly hurdle on the way to 1.2100
EUR/USD flirts with 200-HMA, picking up bids of late. Upbeat Momentum line, sustained breakout of short-term falling trend line keep buyers hopeful. 1.2000 threshold, monthly low adds to the downside filters.
Dogecoin price targets $1 as the chase for high-yielding cryptos accelerates
Dogecoin price strength combined with the complementary volume highlights the continued fascination in the digital token, portending further gains in the days ahead.
US Nonfarm Payrolls April Preview: When the economy booms, its all about rates
The US labor market’s stars appear aligned for April.The economy is expanding rapidly, employers are confident and consumers eager to throw off the restraints of the past year.