- The 200-EMA is providing a cushion to the asset.
- A re-test of the descending triangle chart pattern will put forward a bargain buy for investors.
- The RSI (14) seems to tumble near the oversold trajectory.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI), futures on NYMEX, has witnessed a steep fall since Monday after failing to sustain above the barricade of $108.00 on Monday. The asset has experienced a sheer downside and is balancing near the 200-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which is at $101.48.
On a four-hour scale, the oil prices are facing selling pressure after a strong rally post the breakout of the descending triangle formation. The horizontal support of the chart pattern is placed from March 15 low at $92.37 while the descending trendline is plotted from March 8 high at $126.51. The asset has slipped below the 20-EMA at $104.20, which signals a short-lived downside move.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has slipped back to near 40.00 after oscillating in a bullish range of 60.00-80.00. This reflects a best-case scenario of entering into a bullish asset at oversold levels. The momentum oscillator is more likely to find support near the 30.00-40.00 range.
A pullback towards the psychological support of $100.00 will be a bargain buy for the market participants, which will send the asset towards April 13 high at $104.02, followed by Monday’s high at $109.13.
On the flip side, the asset may lose strength if it drops below April 8 high at $98.26. This will drag oil prices to March 15 low and February 25 low at $92.37 and $89.59 respectively.
WTI four-hour chart
WTI US OIL
|Overview
|Today last price
|102.33
|Today Daily Change
|-4.59
|Today Daily Change %
|-4.29
|Today daily open
|106.92
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|103.66
|Daily SMA50
|100.33
|Daily SMA100
|88.87
|Daily SMA200
|81.42
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|109.13
|Previous Daily Low
|105.4
|Previous Weekly High
|107
|Previous Weekly Low
|92.65
|Previous Monthly High
|126.51
|Previous Monthly Low
|92.37
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|107.7
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|106.82
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|105.17
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|103.43
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|101.45
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|108.9
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|110.87
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|112.62
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
