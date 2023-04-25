WTI Price Analysis: 100-EMA prods Oil buyers below $79.00

- WTI struggles to extend two-day rebound, sidelined of late.
- Bullish MACD signals, sustained trading above 200-EMA and one-week-old previous resistance line keep Oil buyers hopeful.
- Double bottom around $76.68 puts a floor under Commodity price.
WTI crude oil treads water around $78.70, pausing a two-day uptrend, as the market seeks fresh clues during early Tuesday. In doing so, the black gold makes rounds to the 100-bar Exponential Moving Average (EMA).
Although the energy benchmark seesaws around the short-term key EMA, its ability to stay beyond the 200-EMA level of $77.70, joins the bullish MACD signals to keep Oil buyers hopeful.
Also favoring the WTI bulls is the quote’s successful break of the previous resistance line from April 14, now immediate support near $78.20.
Additionally, the confirmation of a “Double bottom” bullish chart formation, via a sustained break of $78.30 trigger-point, adds strength to the bullish bias surrounding the WTI crude oil.
With this, the WTI crude oil buyers are well set to aim for the $80.00 round figure.
However, the previous support line from late March, around $81.05 by the press time, can challenge the WTI buyers, a break of which could quickly propel the quote towards the monthly high of $83.40.
Meanwhile, WTI crude oil sellers need validation from the double bottoms surrounding $76.68.
Following that, a downward trajectory towards the 50% and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of its March-April upside, near $73.85 and $71.60 in that order, can’t be ruled out.
WTI crude oil price: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|78.69
|Today Daily Change
|0.04
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05%
|Today daily open
|78.65
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|78.79
|Daily SMA50
|76.39
|Daily SMA100
|76.93
|Daily SMA200
|82.07
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|79.14
|Previous Daily Low
|76.69
|Previous Weekly High
|82.61
|Previous Weekly Low
|76.69
|Previous Monthly High
|80.99
|Previous Monthly Low
|64.39
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|78.2
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|77.62
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|77.18
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|75.71
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|74.73
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|79.63
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|80.61
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|82.08
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats toward 1.1000 ahead of US data
EUR/USD is easing toward 1.1000 in the European session, having failed to sustain above 1.1050. The pair is heading south, as the US Dollar finds its feet amid a cautious market mood. Investors weigh ECB-speak, US consumer data and tech earnings ahead.
GBP/USD remains pressured toward 1.2500 amid risk aversion
GBP/USD is dropping toward 1.2450 in early Europe. Cable is sensing selling pressure as the US Dollar is attempting a minor pullback following Monday's sell-of. Risk sentiment remains in a weaker spot, supporting the US Dollar rebound. Focus on US data, tech earnings.
Gold clings to recovery gains below $2,000 amid weaker Treasury yields
Gold price is consolidating the rebound below $2,000, helped by the sustained selling in the US Treasury bond yields amid risk-off markets. The upside in the Gold price, however, remains capped by the renewed uptick in the US Dollar across the board.
Bitcoin price eyes retest of $30,000 as bulls reveal their hands
Bitcoin price shows a bullish setup in formation, hinting at an optimistic start to the week. If this technical formation plays out, BTC could be due for a quick recovery rally that could retest a key psychological level.
US Consumer Confidence Preview: Recession hints likely to keep the USD under pressure Premium
The United States will publish the Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index, expected to remain steady in April, foreseen at 104.1 from 104.2 in March.