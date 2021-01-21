WTI indecisive either side of the $53.00 level as traders worry about vaccine efficacy

- WTI is a little softer on Thursday, weighed by pandemic concerns and bearish weekly inventory numbers.
- Prices are currently consolidating either side of the $53.00 level.
Front-month WTI futures trade a little lower on Thursday midway through US trade, with prices consolidating either side of the $53.00 level and been unable to return back to Wednesday’s $53.80 highs. At present, WTI is about 0.5% or 30 cents lower, having been weighed during Asia Pacific trade following a surprise build of 2.562M barrels in Wednesday’s API private inventory report (expectations were for a 300K barrel draw in inventories). The implication is that demand for crude oil was a little softer than expected last week.
Crude oil fundamentals to consider
Rapid vaccine rollouts in major developed economies remain supportive to the crude oil complex, with the UK on Thursday delivering a daily record of 363.5K vaccine doses. The assumption is that by summer, major economies will have developed sufficient herd immunity to “reopen” their economies, which ought to give crude oil demand (as well as economic activity in general) a significant boost.
Anything that threatens that assumption is then, of course, a threat to crude oil markets; traders would do well to continue monitoring stories about potential vaccine ineffectiveness versus new Covid-19 variants. Sky News reported on Wednesday that vaccines might be less effective against the South African variant, though Oxford University vaccine designers are already reportedly preparing to rapidly produce new versions of their vaccine to combat emerging Covid-19 variants from the UK, South Africa and Brazil, reported the Telegraph.
Moreover, preliminary data from Israeli scientists suggests that the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine alone only protects 33% of people from Covid-19 infection two-three weeks after vaccination. This latest news will worry UK scientists, who endorsed the UK government’s strategy of delaying the second dose of the vaccine well beyond vaccine maker Pfizer’s 21-day recommendation. A failure to see a substantial drop in the death rate in the UK over the coming months could raise alarm that vaccines are not working as well as hoped.
Traders also continue to mull the impact US President Joe Biden’s administration will have on the US energy industry and what that means for crude oil prices; the President has already signed an executive order rescinding the license for the Keystone XL pipeline to be built across the US border, seemingly in acknowledgment of the various environmental/climate change concerns shared by many in the Democrat party. Most analysts see the Biden administration's energy policy as most likely bullish for crude oil prices as it is expected to weigh on North American production and hand power back to OPEC+ producers, empowering them to exert further upward pressure on prices. Speaking of; OPEC+ compliance to the cartel’s agreed output cuts came in at 99% in December, two sources told Reuters.
Looking ahead, crude oil market focus returns to inventory data on Friday, which is being released two days late on account of Monday’s MLK Day holidays in the US and then inauguration day on Wednesday. Aside from that, expect crude oil markets to continue to trade as a function of the latest pandemic news and the waxing and waning of US fiscal stimulus hopes.
WTI key levels
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|52.98
|Today Daily Change
|-0.14
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.26
|Today daily open
|53.12
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|50.57
|Daily SMA50
|47.37
|Daily SMA100
|43.44
|Daily SMA200
|39.65
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|53.8
|Previous Daily Low
|52.93
|Previous Weekly High
|53.94
|Previous Weekly Low
|51.51
|Previous Monthly High
|49.43
|Previous Monthly Low
|44.01
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|53.47
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|53.26
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|52.77
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|52.42
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|51.91
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|53.63
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|54.14
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|54.49
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds near weekly highs post-ECB
EUR/USD holds onto gains after hitting 1.2172 as Lagarde explains ECB's decision. Mention to exchange range taking its toll on inflation barely affected the pair. Upbeat US data underpins the market's mood.
GBP/USD rises to new mutli-year high amid upbeat mood
GBP/USD has been extending its gains above 1.37 to the highest since 2018 as markets cheer prospects of more stimulus under President Biden. Markets are shrugging off Britain's grim coronavirus death toll.
Gold remains confined in a range around $1865-70 region
Gold remained confined in a narrow trading band through the mid-European session and consolidated this week's solid rebound from the vicinity of the $1800 mark.
Buckle up, Bitcoin downswing eyes $25,000
Bitcoin and the rest of the cryptocurrency market remained relatively quiet apart from the Wednesday morning dip. A minor drop saw BTC refresh the support at $34,000.
US Dollar Index bounces off lows near 90.00
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback vs. a basket of its G10 peers, trades in multi-session lows near the 90.00 support on Thursday.