WTI flirts with session lows, holds above $60.00/barrel mark

- Worries about risking supply prompted fresh selling around WTI on Monday.
- Concerns about rising COVID-19 cases in Europe added to the selling bias.
- The lack of follow-through selling below the $60.00 mark warrants caution.
WTI crude edged lower through the early European session and momentarily slipped below the $60.00 mark in the last hour, albeit quickly recovered a bit thereafter. The commodity was last seen trading around the $60.35 region, down 1.80% for the day.
The commodity witnessed some fresh selling on the first day of a new trading week and eroded a major part of Thursday's positive move amid concerns about rising supply. The OPEC+ agreed last Thursday to roll back its production cuts between May and July amid signs of a strong US economic rebound.
The announcement coincided with increasing Iranian production. This comes amid worries that the third wave of COVID-19 infections and pandemic-related lockdowns in Europe could hinder the anticipated recovery in the fuel demand, which, in turn, prompted some fresh selling around oil prices.
Apart from this, a mildly positive tone around the US dollar further exerted some pressure on the dollar-denominated commodity, including oil. The USD remained well supported by an upbeat US economic outlook and got an additional boost from a fresh leg up in the US Treasury bond yields.
Despite the negative factors, the commodity, so far, has managed to hold above the key $60.00/barrel mark. This, in turn, warrants some caution for bearish traders and positioning for any further downside amid relatively thin liquidity on the back of the Easter Monday holiday in Europe.
Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, highlighting the release of ISM Services PMI for a fresh impetus. The data, along with the US bond yields, will influence the USD price dynamics and produce some short-term trading opportunities around crude oil prices.
Technical levels to watch
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|60.32
|Today Daily Change
|-0.97
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.58
|Today daily open
|61.29
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|62.42
|Daily SMA50
|59.78
|Daily SMA100
|53.69
|Daily SMA200
|47.1
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|61.74
|Previous Daily Low
|58.9
|Previous Weekly High
|62.25
|Previous Weekly Low
|58.88
|Previous Monthly High
|67.87
|Previous Monthly Low
|57.27
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|60.66
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|59.99
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|59.54
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|57.8
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|56.7
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|62.39
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|63.49
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|65.23
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.1750 amid higher US dollar, upbeat mood
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1750 as the US dollar holds the higher ground despite the upbeat market mood. Strong US jobs data and rising Fed rate hike expectations push the Treasury yields higher, weighing on the spot. US ISM Services PMI awaited amid light trading.
GBP/USD trades at two-week highs above 1.3850
The Pound outperforms major rivals against the greenback, extending gains in thin holidays trading. GBP/USD up on UK speedy vaccination and eased lockdown majors.
XAU/USD bulls remain at the mercy of USD price dynamics
A combination of factors prompted some selling around gold on Monday. Rising US bond yields, Friday’s upbeat NFP report undermined the buck. The risk-on mood further dented demand for the safe-haven commodity.
JPMorgan sets $130K Bitcoin target as volatility drops
Institutions have been entering the cryptocurrency space, as Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are two of the latest large banks to join in providing Bitcoin-related products and services to their clients.
Forex Weekly Outlook: Services PMIs, Fed minutes dominate light data calendar
German CPI dipped to 0.5% in March, matching the forecast. This was down from 0.7% a month earlier. Eurozone CPI slowed slightly in March. Headline inflation slowed from 1.4% to 1.3%, while Core CPI dropped from 1.1% to 0.9%.