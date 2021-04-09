WTI extends sideways grind below $60 ahead of Baker Hughes data

- Crude oil prices continue to fluctuate in a tight range.
- WTI stays below $60 as focus shifts to Baker Huges Oil Rig Count data.
- Renewed coronavirus restriction measures continue to cloud the energy demand outlook.
After suffering heavy losses at the start of the week, crude oil prices struggled to stage a convincing rebound and seem to have gone into a consolidation phase.
Focus shifts to US Oil Rig Count
The barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI), which lost more than 4% on Monday, closed the previous two trading day virtually unchanged and continues to move sideways below $60. As o writing, WTI was down 0.32% on the day at $59.55.
Later in the day, the Baker Hughes Energy Services' weekly US Oil Rig Count data will be looked upon for fresh impetus.
Meanwhile, investors continue to assess the demand and supply dynamics. Renewed coronavirus restriction measures in major economies revived concerns over an unsteady recovery in global energy demand. On the other hand, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, the group known as OPEC+, will be ramping up the crude oil output by around 2 million barrels per day between May and July.
Earlier in the week, the data published by the Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed crude oil inventories in the US declined by 3.5 million barrels in the week ending April 2. Although the draw in oil stocks was larger than analysts' estimate of 1.4 million barrels, WTI struggled to gain traction.
Technical levels to watch for
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|59.57
|Today Daily Change
|-0.22
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.37
|Today daily open
|59.79
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|61.32
|Daily SMA50
|60.33
|Daily SMA100
|54.41
|Daily SMA200
|47.5
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|59.93
|Previous Daily Low
|58.85
|Previous Weekly High
|62.25
|Previous Weekly Low
|58.88
|Previous Monthly High
|67.87
|Previous Monthly Low
|57.27
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|59.52
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|59.26
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|59.12
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|58.44
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|58.03
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|60.2
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|60.61
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|61.28
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
