WTI climbs to three-week highs above $53 ahead of API

- US imposes new sanctions on Venezuela by blacklisting Rosneft subsidiary.
- Easing coronavirus fears provide a boost to risk-sensitive commodities.
- Coming up: API's Weekly Crude Oil Stock data at 21:30 GMT.
Crude oil prices continued to push higher and the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) touched its highest level since January 29th at $53.35. As of writing, the WTI was trading at $53.15, adding 2.05% on a daily basis.
On Tuesday, the US has announced its decision to impose new sanctions on Venezuela by blacklisting a subsidiary of Russian state oil major Rosneft. This development was assessed as a factor that will cut more crude oil from the market and provided a boost to the WTI.
Risk sentiment improves on Wednesday
In the meantime, easing worries over the coronavirus outbreak weighing heavily on the global energy demand is helping the risk-related commodities' prices push higher.
The People's Bank of China (PBoC) on Tuesday said the impact of the coronavirus on the economy is expected to be limited and added the fundamentals of the economy had not changed. Moreover, Chinese authorities have reported that the pace of contagion outside the Hubei province had slowed.
Later in the session, the American Petroleum Institue (API) will release its Weekly Crude Oil Stock report.
Technical levels to consider
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|53.41
|Today Daily Change
|1.09
|Today Daily Change %
|2.08
|Today daily open
|52.32
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|52.19
|Daily SMA50
|56.97
|Daily SMA100
|56.38
|Daily SMA200
|56.55
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|52.46
|Previous Daily Low
|51.18
|Previous Weekly High
|52.54
|Previous Weekly Low
|49.59
|Previous Monthly High
|65.45
|Previous Monthly Low
|51.05
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|51.67
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|51.97
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|51.51
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|50.71
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|50.23
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|52.79
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|53.26
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|54.07
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
