- WTI is set to post back-to-back weekly losses, despite gaining more than 2% on Friday.
- US crude oil output shortages were outweighed by gasoline demand; therefore, WTI rose.
Western Texas Intermediate (WTI), the US crude oil benchmark, posted gains of more than 2% after US companies related to the energy sector exceeded earnings estimates. Furthermore, a government report flashed increased demand for fuel while crude oil output decelerated. At the time of writing, WTI is trading at $76.61.
Even though WTI is registering daily gains, it would finish the week with losses of 1.67%, extending its fall to two straight weeks concerning an impending slowdown in the United States (US).
The latest news reported by Reuters said that the US Federal Deposit Insurance Corp (FDIC), the US Secretary of Treasure, and the Federal Reserve held meetings with First Republic Bank, which is failing to reach a deal, to improve its financial position.
US crude output fell in February, as reported by the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) report, with production decelerating to 12.5 million barrels per day (bpd), the lowest level since December. Nonetheless, demand for fuel jumped to nearly 20 million bpd, its highest since November.
Meanwhile, the Baker Hughes report for April 28 reported that rigs drilling for oil in the US remained unchanged at 591, on a day that US companies reported earnings.
WTI Technical Levels
WTI US OIL
|Overview
|Today last price
|76.57
|Today Daily Change
|1.81
|Today Daily Change %
|2.42
|Today daily open
|74.76
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|79.12
|Daily SMA50
|76.15
|Daily SMA100
|76.95
|Daily SMA200
|81.71
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|75.22
|Previous Daily Low
|73.98
|Previous Weekly High
|82.61
|Previous Weekly Low
|76.69
|Previous Monthly High
|80.99
|Previous Monthly Low
|64.39
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|74.74
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|74.45
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|74.09
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|73.42
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|72.85
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|75.32
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|75.89
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|76.56
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds above 1.1000, looks to post small weekly gains
EUR/USD has regained its traction and climbed above 1.1000, erasing its daily losses in the process. Following a negative opening, Wall Street's main indexes turned positive on the day on Friday, making it difficult for the US Dollar to preserve its strength.
GBP/USD heads for highest close in almost a year near 1.2600
GBP/USD rose sharply on Friday breaking to fresh highs. The pair jumped to 1.2583, the highest level since May 2022, as the Pound outperformed and the US Dollar tumbled amid risk appetite.
Gold rebounds toward $1,990 as US yields turn south
Following a drop below $1,880, Gold price turned north and advanced toward $1,990 on Friday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down nearly 2% on the day below 3.5%, fueling XAU/USD's recovery ahead of the weekend.
SHIB devs gear up for update, BNB crumbles under selling pressure, Ethereum deposits climb
Shiba Inu developers are working on a technical update, a cold wallet according to recent developments. Shiba Inu is therefore likely to recover from its downward trend with the bullish catalyst.
Intel Stock advances 4% on Tower Semi news
INTC stock has moved up 4.3% in Friday's premarket after the legacy chipmaker lost less money that Wall Street expected in the first quarter. INTC shares initially sold off on Thursday's post-market release.