- WTI has been choppy on Thursday, swinging between the $112s and upper $116s as traders weigh various themes.
- Traders continue to fret about Russian supply disruptions due to Western sanctions as US/Iran talks falter.
Oil markets have seen volatile trade thus far this Thursday, with traders juggling a multitude of themes. WTI swung between multi-week highs in the upper $116s and the $112 area, and at current levels around $113 trades about a buck lower on the session. Dips toward $110 attracted solid demand as energy market participants continue to weigh up the size of the loss of Russian oil supply. Executive Director of the IEA Fatih Birol said on Thursday that IEA countries were united in seeking to radically reduce Russian oil and gas imports, with Western nations have imposed harsh sanctions on the Russian economy over its invasion of Ukraine.
On which note, Thursday saw a flurry of NATO and EU summits where those sanctions were marginally toughened, though there was no EU announcement of an EU embargo on Russian oil. Whilst the lack of embargo will come as a disappointment to the oil bulls, Russia’s new demand on Wednesday for so-called “unfriendly” countries to pay for Russian energy purchases in roubles may itself act to significantly reduce EU imports. The extent to which this will be the case remains unclear, with traders also needing to weigh up the loss to global supply after it was announced earlier in the week that Russian crude oil exports from Kazakhstan's Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) terminal had been halted due to storm damage.
Updates regading US/Iran negotiations for a return to the 2015 nuclear pact and removal of sanctions on Iranian oil exports have also been downbeat as of late, reducing the chances that 1.3M barrels per day or more of much needed Iranian exports return to global markets any time soon. “Unless Iran is allowed back to the market quickly it is hard to see how to further price increase, potentially above the recent peaks, can be avoided,” said analysts at PVM.
Though chatter about another coordinated crude oil reserve release appeared to cap WTI gains in the $116 area on Thursday, any bearish impact is likely to be limited/short-lived, given official inventory data on Wednesday showed the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) at its lowest since 2002. WTI bulls will likely be looking for a run into the $120s and back towards multi-year highs in the $130 area, printed earlier on in the month.
WTI US Oil
|Overview
|Today last price
|113.1
|Today Daily Change
|-0.66
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.58
|Today daily open
|113.76
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|104.91
|Daily SMA50
|94.69
|Daily SMA100
|84.8
|Daily SMA200
|78.94
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|114.77
|Previous Daily Low
|107.86
|Previous Weekly High
|106.79
|Previous Weekly Low
|92.37
|Previous Monthly High
|100
|Previous Monthly Low
|85.74
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|112.13
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|110.5
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|109.48
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|105.21
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|102.57
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|116.4
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|119.05
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|123.32
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers past 1.1000 amid fresh hopes
The market sentiment turned cautiously optimistic on headlines indicating that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said there was progress in the ceasefire negotiations with Moscow. Tepid US data adds pressure on the greenback.
GBP/USD battling around 1.3200 despite a better mood
GBP/USD managed to erase its daily losses but seems to be having a difficult time holding above 1.3200. Rising hopes for a diplomatic solution between Russia and Ukraine not enough to boost pound.
XAUUSD extends recovery, more gains in the docket
Gold rallied after Wall Street’s opening to a fresh weekly high of $1,965.74, following headlines indicating that the US alongside the G7 announced that gold transactions involving Russia's central bank is subject to existing sanctions, according to a US Senior Administration Official.
Cryptos on the front foot as rebound turns into new uptrend
BTC, ETH and other cryptocurrencies are enjoying a calm week with tailwinds finally able to thrive without constant interruption from headlines about Ukraine or Russia.
NKLA jumps 19% after production announcement
NKLA has risen 19% in Thursday's premarket after the once popular hydrogen fuel cell and EV semi-truck maker reported after the market closed on Wednesday that it had begun production this past Monday.