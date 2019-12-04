WTI breaks higher to test $ 57 mark amid fresh trade deal hopes

- Oil jumps as risk-on returns on revival of trade deal hopes.
- Bullish API Crude Stocks data also underpin the prices.
- Markets keep an eye on US-China trade updates, EIA Crude Stocks data.
WTI (oil futures on NYMEX) caught a fresh bid wave last minutes and broke the Asian consolidative mode in Europe, as the bulls look to regain the 57 handle amid improved market mood.
The risk sentiment witnessed a major turnaround on the latest Bloomberg report that triggered a fresh risk-on wave across the financial markets in Europe. Bloomberg cited people familiar with the trade talks, as saying that the US and China are moving closer to a trade deal despite the escalating tensions over the Hong Kong and Xinjiang bills.
The buying interest around the black gold gathered steam alongside other risk assets such as the equities, Treasury yields and Wall Street futures. At the time of writing, WTI is up +1.20% near 56.80 region, having jumped to three-day tops of 56.91 on the trade headlines.
The barrel of WTI also continues to derive support from a drop in the US crude stockpiles, as reported by the American Petroleum Institute (API) late Tuesday. The API data showed that the US crude inventories fell by 3.7 million barrels, more than double expectations of a decline of 1.7 million barrels.
Further, increased expectations that the OPEC and its allies (OPEC+) will extend the output cut policy well into the next year also collaborate to the upbeat tone around the commodity. OPEC+ is likely to meet on Thursday in Vienna to discuss the supply policy.
Further, the same belief is endorsed by the US banking giant Goldman Sachs, as it says that “we believe the global oil supply-demand balance requires an extension of the current OPEC+ cuts.” The hopes of further supply cuts help keeps the downside cushioned in the barrel of WTI.
Looking ahead, the incoming US-China trade headlines will continue to affect the risk flows and in turn impacting oil prices. Also, the US macro news could likely have a bearing on the USD-sensitive oil.
WTI Levels to watch
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|56.83
|Today Daily Change
|0.47
|Today Daily Change %
|0.83
|Today daily open
|56.36
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|57.19
|Daily SMA50
|55.65
|Daily SMA100
|55.83
|Daily SMA200
|57.64
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|56.85
|Previous Daily Low
|55.41
|Previous Weekly High
|58.72
|Previous Weekly Low
|55.07
|Previous Monthly High
|58.76
|Previous Monthly Low
|54.12
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|56.3
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|55.96
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|55.56
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|54.77
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|54.12
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|57
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|57.65
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|58.44
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD surges to 7-month high amid election speculation
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.3050, the highest since early May. Opinion polls toward the December 12 elections continue showing a considerable lead for the Conservatives. US data is awaited.
EUR/USD retreats from 1.11 amid contradicting trade headlines
EUR/USD is trading below 1.11 as markets remain skeptical of an imminent Sino-American deal. The US economic calendar is packed with top-tier events.
Bank of Canada Preview: Upbeat tone on investment may send C$ higher
The Bank of Canada is set to leave the interest rate unchanged in its last decision of 2019. Encouraging investment figures may result in an upbeat sentiment. The Canadian dollar has room to rise in most scenarios.
US Services PMI November Preview: Manufacturing indicates lower
Services PMI forecast to dip marginally in November. Manufacturing PMI dropped unexpectedly last month after rising in October. US-China trade and President Trump roil markets.
USD/JPY: Correcting higher, far from changing the bearish bias
Japan’s Jibun Bank Services PMI returned to expansion territory in November. US ADP employment survey and the ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI coming next. USD/JPY would need to recover beyond 109.30 to change its negative stance.