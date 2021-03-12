WTI bounces to $66 mark as Saudi cuts April crude supply for Asian refiners

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta

Saudi Arabia announced that it has slashed crude supply to at least four north Asian buyers for its April-loading, Reuters reports on Friday, citing refinery sources.

Additional insights

“Chinese refiners received a small cut in their Saudi supply, while the reduction in volumes for Japanese buyers was between 10% and 15%.”

“The Kingdom will meet the normal monthly requirements of Indian refiners.”

“Saudi Aramco is also commissioning its 400,000-bpd Jizan refinery in the southwest of the country which may have reduced its exports.”

Market reaction

WTI picked up fresh bids on the above report, extending the bounce from session lows of $65.41.

The black gold was last seen trading at $65.96, modestly flat on the day. The US oil hit a two-year high at $67.98 on Thursday, mainly driven by broad-based US dollar weakness.

A drawdown in the US crude stockpiles earlier this week also helped push the prices higher.

WTI technical levels

WTI

Overview
Today last price 65.94
Today Daily Change -0.20
Today Daily Change % -0.30
Today daily open 66.11
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 62.1
Daily SMA50 56.82
Daily SMA100 50.29
Daily SMA200 45.38
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 66.18
Previous Daily Low 64.5
Previous Weekly High 66.27
Previous Weekly Low 59.17
Previous Monthly High 63.72
Previous Monthly Low 51.6
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 65.54
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 65.14
Daily Pivot Point S1 65.02
Daily Pivot Point S2 63.92
Daily Pivot Point S3 63.34
Daily Pivot Point R1 66.69
Daily Pivot Point R2 67.27
Daily Pivot Point R3 68.37

 

 

Latest Forex News

