WTI bounces to $66 mark as Saudi cuts April crude supply for Asian refiners

Saudi Arabia announced that it has slashed crude supply to at least four north Asian buyers for its April-loading, Reuters reports on Friday, citing refinery sources.
“Chinese refiners received a small cut in their Saudi supply, while the reduction in volumes for Japanese buyers was between 10% and 15%.”
“The Kingdom will meet the normal monthly requirements of Indian refiners.”
“Saudi Aramco is also commissioning its 400,000-bpd Jizan refinery in the southwest of the country which may have reduced its exports.”
WTI picked up fresh bids on the above report, extending the bounce from session lows of $65.41.
The black gold was last seen trading at $65.96, modestly flat on the day. The US oil hit a two-year high at $67.98 on Thursday, mainly driven by broad-based US dollar weakness.
A drawdown in the US crude stockpiles earlier this week also helped push the prices higher.
WTI technical levels
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|65.94
|Today Daily Change
|-0.20
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.30
|Today daily open
|66.11
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|62.1
|Daily SMA50
|56.82
|Daily SMA100
|50.29
|Daily SMA200
|45.38
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|66.18
|Previous Daily Low
|64.5
|Previous Weekly High
|66.27
|Previous Weekly Low
|59.17
|Previous Monthly High
|63.72
|Previous Monthly Low
|51.6
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|65.54
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|65.14
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|65.02
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|63.92
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|63.34
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|66.69
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|67.27
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|68.37
