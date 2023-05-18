WTI bears stay in charge as price corrects to below $72.00

- WTI sinks despite the upbeat mood on Wall Street.
- US oil is down by some 0.9% meeting a new low on the day of $71.47.
West Texas Intermediate crude oil is corecting and down by some 0.9% and has fallen from a high $72.83 to a low of $71.47. Oil sank despite an upbeat tone on Wall Street over the prospects of debt-ceiling negotiations that continue in Washington ending in a solution.
On Wednesday, President Joe Biden and McCarthy reiterated their aim to strike a deal soon to raise the $31.4 trillion federal debt ceiling and agreed to talk as soon as Sunday. President Joe Biden on Wednesday said he was confident of reaching a deal to avoid defaulting on US debt.
The debt ceiling has drawn attention away from uncertainty about the Federal Reserve's stance on interest rates, but economic data showed the number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits fell more than expected last week, suggesting the labor market remains tight, giving the Fed more cushion to continue raising rates. In the week ended 13 May, Initial Claims fell 22k to 242k. That was 4k below the same week in April and points to another strong labour market report. ´´The current strength of the labour market does not support the Federal Reserve view that unemployment rate will lift to 4.5% by year-end,´´ analysts at ANZ Bank explained.
Meanwhile, Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Lorie Logan and Fed Governor Philip Jefferson said on Thursday the economy does not appear to be softening fast enough for the central bank to pause its rate hike cycle.
Elsewhere, the US also reported inventories unexpectedly rose last week, with the Energy Information Administration reported a five-million barrel rise in stocks, while most analysts expected a drop. Wednesday's EIA report showed that (1) U.S. crude oil inventories as of May 12 were -0.1% below the seasonal 5-year average, (2) gasoline inventories were -6.4% below the seasonal 5-year average, and (3) distillate inventories were -16.4% below the 5-year seasonal average. US crude oil production in the week ended May 12 fell -0.8% w/w to 12.2 million bpd, only 0.9 million bpd (-6.9%) below the Feb-2020 record-high of 13.1 million bpd.
Baker Hughes reported last Friday that active US oil rigs in the week ended May 12 fell by -2 to an 11-month low of 586 rigs, falling further below the 2-1/2 year high of 627 rigs posted on December 2. U.S. active oil rigs have more than tripled from the 17-year low of 172 rigs seen in Aug 2020, signaling an increase in U.S. crude oil production capacity.
WTI US OIL
|Overview
|Today last price
|72.06
|Today Daily Change
|-0.67
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.92
|Today daily open
|72.73
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|73.33
|Daily SMA50
|74.67
|Daily SMA100
|76.34
|Daily SMA200
|80.21
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|73.3
|Previous Daily Low
|70.06
|Previous Weekly High
|73.81
|Previous Weekly Low
|69.94
|Previous Monthly High
|83.4
|Previous Monthly Low
|73.88
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|72.06
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|71.3
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|70.76
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|68.79
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|67.52
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|74
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|75.27
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|77.24
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
