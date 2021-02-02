Nike, Inc. is an American multinational corporation that is engaged in the design, development, manufacturing, and worldwide marketing and sales of footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services.
Nike shares are entering a strong time of the year. From February 08 through to March 02 Nike shares have gained nine times in the last 10 years. Although Nike shares lost value during the initial fall in share values last year as COVID-19 took a grip of the markets the demand for sportswear was high during lockdown. Nike could be a stock that sees it share price rise.
Trade Risks:
- The main risk to this trade is if there is strong risk off trading heading into year end on the US stimulus bill not being as large as expected.
- Another key risk is if GameStop fears spill over into risk markets and risk stays elevated.
High Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tumbles to new 2021 low under 1.2050
EUR/USD has slipped below 1.2050, falling to the lowest levels since early December – a new 2021 trough. The common currency is struggling amid a slow vaccination drive in the old continent in comparison to the UK and the US. While Gross Domestic Product figures beat estimates, they still showed a squeeze of 0.7%.
ETH primed for new all-time highs as resistance weakens
Ethereum price is ready for a significant upswing as the price nears the x-axis of an ascending triangle. A candlestick close above $1,450 would confirm a bullish breakout that may propel ETH towards $1,900, representing a 30% increase.
XAG/USD eyes deeper correction amid descending triangle breakdown
XAG/USD attempts a bounce but remains below the $28 mark. Silver bears look to extend control after the 4% drop so far. Descending triangle breakdown on the 1H chart points to more losses.
Nokia Oyj stands out with a rise while other WSB stocks suffer
Nokia (NYSE:NOK) has risen by 7.24% on Monday, beating the trend of other short-squeezed stocks highlighted on Reddit's WallStreetBets. Moreover, Tuesday's premarket trading, it is only a minor slide. Retail traders have "migrated" to silver.
US Dollar Index eases from tops beyond 91.00
The greenback, when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY), loses some upside momentum and retreats to the sub-91.00 area on turnaround Tuesday.