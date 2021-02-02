Nike, Inc. is an American multinational corporation that is engaged in the design, development, manufacturing, and worldwide marketing and sales of footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services.

Nike shares are entering a strong time of the year. From February 08 through to March 02 Nike shares have gained nine times in the last 10 years. Although Nike shares lost value during the initial fall in share values last year as COVID-19 took a grip of the markets the demand for sportswear was high during lockdown. Nike could be a stock that sees it share price rise.

Trade Risks: