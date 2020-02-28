The World Health Organization has said that the coronavirus outbreak's risk impact is very high at the global level. It has said that the continued increase in Covid-19 cases in recent days is a concern.

The WHO also put Italy and Iran in the spotlight and added that no fewer than 20 vaccines are in development.

More and more countries have confirmed cases of the respiratory disease in recent days, with the focus shifting away from China to South Korea, Italy, Iran, and also Nigeria. Over 80,000 infections have been counted worldwide.

Stock markets have tumbled down throughout the week and are extending their drops on Friday.