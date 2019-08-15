White House trade advisor Peter Navarro: Fed cut will make economy stronger - Fox

Speaking in an interview with Fox News, White House trade advisor, Peter Navarro, said that a Fed cut will make the economy stronger and that the Fed raised rates to fast.

Further comments:

We have seen no inflation.

China is burdening the burden of tariffs.

More to come...

FX implications:

A Federal Reserve rate cut is already priced into the markets, so the baring is really on trade sentiment. at this stage, the markets are predicting a protracted trade dispute between China and the US and this is supporting the flows into the CHF and JPY, and to some the Dollar as well.