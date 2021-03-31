White House: President Biden's $2.25 trln infrastructure plan to be funded by tax hikes

The tax increases will likely pay for US President Joe Biden's $2.25 trillion infrastructure plan, the White House said in a statement released ahead of Biden's speech on Wednesday at 2020GMT.
Additional takeaways
“$620 billion to be dedicated to transportation.”
“$650 billion to be used for initiatives to improve quality of life at home.”
“$580 billion to strengthen US manufacturing, research and development.”
“$400 billion to address improved care for the elderly, people with disabilities.”
“Tax increases to "fully pay for the investments in this plan over the next 15 years."
“Proposes US corporate tax rate to go up to 28% from 21%.”
Market reaction
Investors remain little impressed by Biden’s plan, as the details were more less on the expected lines.
The US dollar remains on the back foot amid mixed market sentiment and higher Treasury yields, taking a breather before the next push northwards.
The DXY corrects 0.18% to 93.13, having hit multi-month highs at 93.44 earlier on.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises toward 1.1750 as dollar takes a breather
EUR/USD has bounced toward 1.1750 as the dollar backs off its highs ahead of President Biden's critical speech on infrastructure spending. Europe's covid issues weigh on the euro while ECB's Lagarde dared markets to test the bank. EZ CPI missed with 1.3%. ADP figures are also eyed.
GBP/USD: Pressured toward 1.37 amid dollar strength, upbeat UK GDP
GBP/USD remains under pressure as the dollar gains with rising US yields. UK GDP was upgraded to 1.3% in the fourth quarter of 2020, beating estimates. The US ADP jobs report and President Biden's speech are eyed.
GBP/USD: Pressured toward 1.37 amid dollar strength, upbeat UK GDP
GBP/USD remains under pressure as the dollar gains with rising US yields. UK GDP was upgraded to 1.3% in the fourth quarter of 2020, beating estimates. The US ADP jobs report and President Biden's speech are eyed.
$600 million in leveraged positions liquidated as Bitcoin price crashes 5%
Data from Bybt shows that $598,193,833 worth of leveraged positions have been liquidated over the past hour after Bitcoin took a sudden 5% nosedive.
ADP Private Payrolls March Preview: Consumers look to an early spring?
American workers have taken the recent improvement in the labor market to heart giving March the highest consumer sentiment readings in a year, despite the modest actual gains in employment and the yet massive overhang of job losses from last year’s lockdowns.