White House Economic Adviser Hasset: Powell probably agrees it's prudent to cut rates

Agustin Wazne

White House Economic Adviser Kevin Hassett said that they should continue lowering the rate and that Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell probably agrees it's prudent to cut rates in an interview with CNBC on Monday.

Key takeaways

We should continue to get the rate down some.

Trump has lots of good choices.

If I have to be that choice i'll be pleased to help him.

Looks like Powell has done a good job 'herding the cats.

Powell probably agrees it's prudent to cut rates.

We must watch the data.

It would be irresponsible to lay out a 6-month rate pledge.”

US Dollar Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the Swiss Franc.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD-0.05%0.07%0.16%-0.16%-0.01%-0.22%0.18%
EUR0.05%0.12%0.20%-0.10%0.05%-0.17%0.23%
GBP-0.07%-0.12%0.08%-0.22%-0.07%-0.28%0.11%
JPY-0.16%-0.20%-0.08%-0.31%-0.16%-0.38%0.02%
CAD0.16%0.10%0.22%0.31%0.15%-0.07%0.34%
AUD0.00%-0.05%0.07%0.16%-0.15%-0.22%0.19%
NZD0.22%0.17%0.28%0.38%0.07%0.22%0.39%
CHF-0.18%-0.23%-0.11%-0.02%-0.34%-0.19%-0.39%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

Author

Agustin Wazne

Agustin Wazne joined FXStreet as a Junior News Editor, focusing on Commodities and covering Majors.

More from Agustin Wazne
