When is the US ISM Manufacturing PMI and how could it affect S&P 500?

The Institute of Supply Management (ISM) will release its latest manufacturing business survey result, also known as the ISM Manufacturing PMI at 14:00 GMT this Wednesday. The index is anticipated to fall from 59.5 to 58.6 in August, still pointing to a robust expansion in the manufacturing sector activity. Given that the Fed looks more at the labour market and inflation than growth, investors will keep a close eye on the Employment and Prices Paid sub-component.

According to Yohay Elam, FXStreet's own analyst: Lower estimates make sense after two consecutive disappointments and drops – and also like the spread of the Delta covid variant weighs on business sentiment. Nevertheless, it may be marginally too pessimistic.

How could it affect S&P 500?

Investors now seem convinced that the Fed would wait for a longer period before scaling back its massive pandemic-era stimulus measures. A softer reading will further dampen prospects for an earlier than expected lift-off and boost investors' appetite for perceived riskier assets. This, in turn, should pave the way for an extension of the recent strong bullish run in the S&P 500.

Conversely, a stronger print could ease worries about the potential economic fallout from the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus. This should remain supportive of the prevalent risk-on environment, suggesting that the path of least resistance for the index is to the upside.

The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) Manufacturing Index shows business conditions in the US manufacturing sector. It is a significant indicator of the overall economic condition in the US. A result above 50 is seen as positive (or bullish) for the USD, whereas a result below 50 is seen as negative (or bearish).