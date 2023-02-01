US ISM Manufacturing PMI overview
The Institute of Supply Management (ISM) will release its latest manufacturing business survey result, also known as the ISM Manufacturing PMI for January at 15:00 GMT this Thursday. The index is expected to remain in contraction territory for the third straight month and come in at 48 for January. Given that the Fed looks more at inflation than growth, investors will keep a close eye on the Prices Paid sub-component, which is anticipated to tick higher to 39.5 from 39.4 in December.
How could it affect EUR/USD?
Ahead of the key release, the US Dollar is pressured by the prospects for a smaller Fed rate hike and the disappointing release of the US ADP report on private-sector employment. A weaker-than-expected ISM Manufacturing PMI will be seen as another sign of a slowdown in the US economy and exert additional downward pressure on the Greenback. This, in turn, should allow the EUR/USD pair to capitalize on its intraday positive move back above the 1.0900 round-figure mark.
Conversely, a stronger print is unlikely to provide any respite to the USD bulls amid expectations that the Fed will slow the pace or even signal an end to the rate-hiking cycle. This, in turn, suggests that the path of least resistance for the USD is to the downside and supports prospects for a further near-term appreciating move for the EUR/USD pair. That said, any immediate market reaction is likely to be limited as the focus remains on the FOMC decision, due later during the US session.
Valeria Bednarik, Chief Analyst at FXStreet, offers a brief technical overview of the EUR/USD pair: “In the near term, and according to the 4-hour chart, the pair is developing above a flat 20 SMA, which reflects the consolidative phase the pair is undergoing since mid-January. The longer moving averages, however, head higher below the shorter one, in line with the wider long-time bullish stance. Finally, technical indicators crossed their midlines into positive territory, heading modestly higher.”
Key Notes
• EUR/USD Forecast: Battling 1.0900 ahead of central banks’ decisions
• EUR/USD Price Analysis: Topside continues to look at 1.0930
• EUR/USD: Forecasts upgraded to 1.12 by end-2023 and to 1.16 by end-2024 – ABN Amro
About the US ISM manufacturing PMI
The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) Manufacturing Index shows business conditions in the US manufacturing sector. It is a significant indicator of the overall economic condition in the US. A result above 50 is seen as positive (or bullish) for the USD, whereas a result below 50 is seen as negative (or bearish).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises toward 1.0900 after weak US employment data
EUR/USD has gained traction and advanced toward 1.0900 on Wednesday. After the data published by ADP showed that employment in the US private sector grew at a much softer pace than expected in January, the US Dollar came under renewed selling pressure.
GBP/USD holds steady above 1.2300, eyes on Fed
GBP/USD is trading modestly higher on the day above 1.2300 with the US Dollar struggling to find demand after weak ADP employment data. Market participants await the ISM Manufacturing PMI data ahead of the Fed's highly-anticipated policy announcements.
Gold price rises to $1,930 as US yields edge lower
Gold price has gained traction and advanced to the $1,930 area on Wednesday. Ahead of the ISM PMI data and the Fed's policy announcements from the US, the benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield is down nearly 1% on the day below 3.5%, helping XAU/USD push higher.
Is a crypto market meltdown looming after massive gains in Bitcoin, Ethereum and altcoins in January?
Bitcoin, Ethereum and altcoins yielded double-digit gains over the past month, recovering from the FTX-collapse induced meltdown. There was a significant increase in the supply of stablecoins in the market.
Federal Reserve Preview: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly, why the US Dollar would rise Premium
The US Federal Reserve is set to raise rates by 25 bps despite some signs of economic weakness. A relatively robust jobs market will likely cause Fed Chair Powell to be relatively hawkish.