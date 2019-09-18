When is Canadian CPI report and how could it affect USD/CAD?

Canadian CPI Overview
Wednesday's Canadian economic docket features the key release of consumer inflation figures for August, scheduled to be published at 12:30 GMT. The headline CPI is anticipated to have edged lower by 0.1% during the reported month, while the yearly is seen holding steady at 2.0%. Meanwhile, the BoC's core CPI is expected to rise by 0.1% on a monthly basis and to 2.2% yearly rate as compared to the previous month's reading of 2.0%.
Deviation impact on USD/CAD
Readers can find FX Street's proprietary deviation impact map of the event below. As observed the reaction on the pair is likely to be around 43-pips during the first 15-minutes and could get extended to 66-pips in the following 4-hours in case of a relative deviation of -0.86. Alternatively, the reaction to a higher than expected reading, with a relative deviation of +0.68 or higher could be around 61-pips in the first 15-minutes and 75-pips in the following 4-hours.
How could it affect USD/CAD?
Ahead of the important releases, the USD/CAD pair was seen trading with goodish intraday gains just above mid-1.3200s, closer to near two-week tops set in the previous session. A softer reading will be enough to provide the required momentum that should assist the pair to move back above the very important 200-day SMA barrier near the 1.3300-1.3305 region and aim towards testing monthly swing high - around the 1.3380-85 region.
Alternatively, a stronger reading might prompt some long-unwinding trade and accelerate the slide back towards the 1.3225-20 intermediate support en-route the 1.3200 round figure mark, albeit any subsequent slide is likely to be limited ahead of Wednesday's key event risk - the highly anticipated FOMC monetary policy decision - scheduled to be announced later during the US trading session.
Key Notes
Canada: Headline inflation likely to slip – TD Securities
USD/CAD climbs back above mid-1.3200s, focus shifts to Canadian CPI/FOMC
USD/CAD technical analysis: 1.3230/35 support-area restricts immediate declines
About BoC's Core CPI
Consumer Price Index Core is released by the Bank of Canada. “Core” CPI excludes fruits, vegetables, gasoline, fuel oil, natural gas, mortgage interest, intercity transportation, and tobacco products. These volatile core 8 are considered as the key indicator for inflation in Canada. Generally speaking, a high reading anticipates a hawkish attitude by the BoC, and that is said to be positive (or bullish) for the CAD.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tension remains elevated ahead of the Fed
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1050, confined to a narrow range ahead of the all-important Fed decision. Chair Powell is set to cut rates by 25bps but signal no further stimulus is on the cards.
GBP/USD extends its falls to 1.2450 amid weak UK inflation, Brexit impasse
GBP/USD has dropped to around 1.2450 as UK headline CPI missed with 1.7% in August. Brexit negotiations remain stuck according to Chief EU negotiator Barnier. The Fed decision is eyed.
USD/JPY holds on to recovery gains above 108.00 ahead of Fed
Not only upbeat trade numbers from Japan but upbeat trade/political headlines also help the USD/JPY pair to remain firm around 108.20 prior to Wednesday’s European session. Focus on FOMC decision.
Gold: Pivots around $1500 mark, awaits FOMC policy update
Gold extended its sideways consolidative price action through the early European session on Wednesday and was seen pivoting around the key $1500 psychological mark, awaiting FOMC policy decision.
Top 3 price prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Cryptos seeing multiple launches into the universe
The Altcoin market has quickly confirmed Tuesday’s analysis with flashing rises in the last 24 hours. The two eternal aspirants to lead the crypto market – Ethereum and XRP – are rising sharply against Bitcoin and increasing its value rapidly.