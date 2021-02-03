WH: Pres. Biden to meet with Democrats to discuss COVID-19 relief bill

The White House said on Wednesday that US President Joe Biden will meet with House Democrats later in the day to discuss the coronavirus relief bill. Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will also be meeting with Democrat senators to talk about the bill, as reported by Reuters.
Market reaction
This headline doesn't seem to be impacting market sentiment ahead of Wall Street's opening bell. As of writing, the S&P 500 Futures were up 0.36% on a daily basis at 3,832. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index was virtually unchanged on the day at 91.21.
