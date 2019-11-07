WH Eco. Adviser Kudlow: There'll be tough concessions if there's Phase One deal

White House (WH) Economic Adviser Kudlow was on the wires an hour ago, via Reuters, noting that there'll be tough concessions if there's Phase One deal.
His comments come after some WH sources reported that the plan to rollback tariffs on China faces fears of internal opposition.
Despite the contrasting headlines, the risk sentiment remains elevated, as markets continue to cheer the trade optimism, especially after Fox News quoted that the US and China want Phase one of the trade deal on paper by the end of next week.
Meanwhile, USD/JPY is off the 109.15 lows, as 10-year Treasury yields continue to hold nearly 6% gains to trade at 1.92 levels while S&P 500 futures trade +0.35% higher. The US Indices finish with modest gains, still at record highs.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends decline sub-1.1050
The EUR/USD pair extends its slide to fresh three-week lows as Wall Street’s run to record highs boosts dollar’s demand. EU Commission downgraded growth forecasts for this year and the next.
GBP/USD struggles around 1.28 after dovish BOE decision
GBP/USD is struggling to hold onto 1.28, falling after the BOE painted a gloomier picture of the local and global economies. Two members voted for a cut. Election developments are also eyed.
USD/JPY advances to highest level since May near 109.50
The USD/JPY started the day below the 109 handle on Thursday and spent the Asian session in a calm manner but rose sharply during the European trading hours after China's Commerce Ministry said that the United States and China have agreed to roll back tariffs.
Gold moves lower as stocks push higher - Risk on mode is fully kicking in today
Gold has sunk to print just under USD 1480 per ounce to trade around 0.90% lower as risk-on market conditions prevail.
Risk appetite finds some legs
China MOFCOM says agreement has been reached with the U.S. to lift tariffs in phases as deal progresses. German industrial production data misses expectations; dims some recent optimism stabilization of data in the region.