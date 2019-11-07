WH Eco. Adviser Kudlow: There'll be tough concessions if there's Phase One deal

White House (WH) Economic Adviser Kudlow was on the wires an hour ago, via Reuters, noting that there'll be tough concessions if there's Phase One deal.

His comments come after some WH sources reported that the plan to rollback tariffs on China faces fears of internal opposition.

Despite the contrasting headlines, the risk sentiment remains elevated, as markets continue to cheer the trade optimism, especially after Fox News quoted that the US and China want Phase one of the trade deal on paper by the end of next week.

Meanwhile, USD/JPY is off the 109.15 lows, as 10-year Treasury yields continue to hold nearly 6% gains to trade at 1.92 levels while S&P 500 futures trade +0.35% higher. The US Indices finish with modest gains, still at record highs.