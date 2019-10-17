WH adviser Kudlow: Lots of momentum to complete US-China agreement

In an interview with CNBC on Thursday, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said that he sees "lots of momentum" to complete the United States (US)-China trade agreement.

"Phase-one of the US-China trade includes lowering of nontariff barriers on agriculture, not just purchases," Kudlow added and said the phase-one deal with China is "for real."

The 10-year US Treasury bond yield was up 1.1% on a daily basis at 1.760% following these comments and the S&P 500 Futures was up 0.32% to suggest Wall Street's main indexes will open the day in the positive territory.