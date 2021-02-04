WH Adviser Bernstein: Adjustment to threshold for who gets $1,400 checks is under negotiation

Jared Bernstein, who got appointed to the White House Council of Economic Advisers under President Joe Biden's administration, told the Washington post adjustment to the threshold for who gets $1,400 checks is under negotiation, per Reuters.

"The business relief in President Biden' coronavirus relief plan will be targeted to people who need it most," Bernstein added.

Market reaction

There was no immediate market reaction to these comments. Minutes ahead of the opening bell, the S&P 500 Futures were up 0.25% on a daily basis at 3,832.