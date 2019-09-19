Wall Street opens modestly higher led by technology shares

- Upbeat comments on US-China trade talks help technology shares gain traction.
- Crude oil gains traction after falling for two days to boost energy shares.
- Tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite outperforms S&P 500 and DJIA.
Wall Street's main indexes started the day modestly higher on Thursday as the US and Chinese deputy trade negotiators meet again for the first time in nearly two months. As of writing, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.18% on the day while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite were adding 0.23% and 0.55%, respectively.
Earlier today, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said that the mood in talks between US and China was now softer and Vice President Mike Pence said that the "atmospherics" was improving. The risk-sensitive Technology and the Communication Services indexes started the day higher and both were adding more than 0.5% at the time of press.
Meanwhile, following a deep two-day correction, crude oil prices started to rise again on Thursday and the supported the Energy Index, which was last up 0.35%.
On the other hand, among the 11-major S&P 500 sectors, Industrials and Utilities are posting modest losses in the early trade.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes around 1.1050 amid stimulus speculation
EUR/USD has drifted back to around 1.1050 as markets digest European talk of fiscal stimulus and as the fallout from the Fed's hawkish cut on Wednesday.
GBP/USD advances toward 1.25 after the BOE, Brexit impasse
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.25, marginally higher. The BOE left its interest rates unchanged in a unanimous vote. The bank stated that it assumes a smooth Brexit. Uncertainty about the UK's exit prevails.
USD/JPY keeps losses below 108.00 as BOJ disappoints the doves
USD/JPY keeps the losses below 108.00, as the Japanese Yen remains on the front foot in reaction to the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) status-quo that came in as a disappointment for the doves.
Gold inches higher above $1,500 as US T-bond yields continue to slide
The troy ounce of the precious metal didn't have a difficult time recovering yesterday's losses but continues to trade in its weekly range and doesn't give any signals of a breakout in the near-term.
Bitcoin looks for volatility and shakes the bullish trend
The ruthless crypto market purges the weakest hands of the market – or perhaps the fastest – and positions are liquidated to take profits after good gains in the short term.