Wall Street Close: Stocks ended mixed after vaccine roll-out

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.62% to end at 29,859.97 points.

The S&P 500 SPX lost 0.44% to 3,647.33.

The Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.5% to 12,440.04.

Despite the roll-out of the COVID-19 vaccine campaign in the United States, US stocks were mixed by the close.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average touched a record high before ending lower,

A Pfizer PFE and its German partner BioNTechBNTX began on Monday to administer the vaccine following emergency-use approval from federal regulators last week.

The S&P 500 gave up earlier gains of almost 1%. Unofficially, the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.62% to end at 29,859.97 points, while the S&P 500 SPX fell 0.44% to 3,647.33. The Nasdaq Composite added 0.5% to 12,440.04.

Meanwhile, additional coronavirus relief remains elusive after the Senate last week approved a one-week extension of federal funding to avoid a government shutdown.

Investors were also focused on early voting in a pair of US Senate races in Georgia that will determine control of the chamber and heavily influence lawmaking. The latter will help determine the future path of Biden’s fiscal policy.