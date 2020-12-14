Wall Street Close: Stocks ended mixed after vaccine roll-out

NEWS | | By Ross J Burland
  • The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.62% to end at 29,859.97 points.
  • The S&P 500 SPX lost 0.44% to 3,647.33.
  • The Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.5% to 12,440.04.

Despite the roll-out of the COVID-19 vaccine campaign in the United States, US stocks were mixed by the close.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average touched a record high before ending lower, 

A Pfizer PFE and its German partner BioNTechBNTX began on Monday to administer the vaccine following emergency-use approval from federal regulators last week.

The S&P 500 gave up earlier gains of almost 1%. Unofficially, the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.62% to end at 29,859.97 points, while the S&P 500 SPX fell 0.44% to 3,647.33. The Nasdaq Composite added 0.5% to 12,440.04.

Meanwhile, additional coronavirus relief remains elusive after the Senate last week approved a one-week extension of federal funding to avoid a government shutdown.

Investors were also focused on early voting in a pair of US Senate races in Georgia that will determine control of the chamber and heavily influence lawmaking. The latter will help determine the future path of Biden’s fiscal policy. 

SP 500

Overview
Today last price 3668.25
Today Daily Change 9.75
Today Daily Change % 0.27
Today daily open 3658.5
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 3637.64
Daily SMA50 3526.69
Daily SMA100 3447.3
Daily SMA200 3178.49
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 3668.5
Previous Daily Low 3630.25
Previous Weekly High 3715.25
Previous Weekly Low 3630.25
Previous Monthly High 3674.5
Previous Monthly Low 3277.25
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 3644.86
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 3653.89
Daily Pivot Point S1 3636.33
Daily Pivot Point S2 3614.17
Daily Pivot Point S3 3598.08
Daily Pivot Point R1 3674.58
Daily Pivot Point R2 3690.67
Daily Pivot Point R3 3712.83

 

 



