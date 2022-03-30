Here is what you need to know on Wednesday, March 30:
The yield curve finally inverted on Tuesday, so now we wait for an imminent US recession. The yield curve has a near-perfect record in predicting US recessions over the past 70 years once it goes negative. It barely managed that yesterday but managed it nonetheless. Equity markets were unperturbed though and moved higher again as the rally and squeeze continued. Retail fizz seemed to abate though as both GME and AMC stocks closed much lower from intraday highs.
Hopes for a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine helped risk appetites as did some recent upgrades to the upcoming earnings season. The SPY also managed to capture the significant $458 resistance and closed at $461. This $458 was technically important as it was a former bearish double top. This may result in more trend-following systems adding to positions. It feels though as if most of this rally has been momentum-based and as soon as that stalls, then volume chasing will also drop. Friday's employment report will be the key to this rally and its sustainability. The Fed has nailed its colors to the mast of a strong labor market and a strong economy. The yield curve disagrees, so Friday is key for the next move in equities. Europe too is on tenterhooks with the ECB maintaining that inflation is set to fall in 2023 despite Spanish inflation hitting 10% in the CPI data this morning.
The dollar, meanwhile, has weakened to 98.03 for the dollar index as dollar-yen gives up some recent massive gains. Oil is at $106, while gold is at $1,920, both little changed. Bitcoin too is flat at $47,200.
European markets are lower Dax -1.4%, FTSE -0.15 and Eurostoxx -1.1%.
US futures are also lower S&P -0.2%, dow -0.2% and Nasdaq -0.3%.
Wall Street (SPY) (QQQ) Top News
Kremlin says not seen anything promising and much work still to be done in relation to peace talks.
Germany warns of gas rationing.
Paypal (PYPL): Goldman says it is a buy after 30% plus fall in 2022.
BioNTech (BNTX) announces dividend and stock buyback.
Micron (MU) up on strong earnings and Mizuho price target increase.
HP raises $2 billion in notes.
Chewy (CHWY): Citigroup lowers price target.
Pearson (PSN) down 7% as Apollo says no deal reached for takeover.
Lululemon (LULU) up on strong revenue number.
Wayfair (W) was downgraded by Loop.
AerCap (AER) misses on EPS beats on sales.
MillerKnoll (MLKN) up 10% premarket on earnings.
Pfizer (PFE) and Moderna (MRNA): CDC recommends a fourth dose for those aged 50 and over.
Alibaba (BABA) leads $60 million funding round for augmented glasses maker Nreal.
Economic Releases
The author is long Alibaba (BABA).
