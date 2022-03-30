Here is what you need to know on Wednesday, March 30:
Renewed optimism for a diplomatic solution to the Russia-Ukraine conflict allowed risk flows to dominate the financial markets on Tuesday and caused the greenback to lose interest. The dollar stays on the back foot early Wednesday as focus shifts to ADP Employment Change and Q4 GDP data from the US. The European docket will feature the German inflation report and eurozone sentiment figures as well. Additionally, investors will keep a close eye on geopolitical developments.
US ADP Employment March Preview: Private job creation slows while yield curve flattens.
Following Tuesday's talks, the Russian Defence Ministry announced that it will scale down military activity around Kyiv and Chernihiv. Moreover, one of the negotiators for Ukraine noted that they made enough progress to hold a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.
Although Pentagon said early Wednesday that Russia was moving troops around Kyiv instead of withdrawing them, the market action doesn't yet point to an apparent negative shift in sentiment with US stock index futures trading flat on the day. The US Dollar Index, which lost 0.7% on Tuesday, is already down 0.3% near 98.00 and the 10-year US T-bond yield is losing 1.3% at 2.37%. On a similar note, the British military intelligence argued that Russian forces were returning to Belarus to reorganize and resupply.
During the Asian trading hours, USD/JPY fell sharply toward 121.00. In response, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) announced that it has conducted an emergency market operation by offering to buy JPY100 billion worth of 10-25 year Japanese government bonds but the pair failed to stage a convincing recovery. Commenting on the latest market moves, BOJ Governor Kuroda noted that the cost of buying US dollars to purchase commodities was one of the main factors behind the recent JPY weakness.
EUR/USD reached its highest level in more than ten days at 1.1137 on Tuesday and snapped a four-day losing streak. The pair is clinging to modest daily gains above 1.1100 early Wednesday.
GBP/USD climbed above 1.3150 during the European trading hours on Tuesday but erased its daily gains to close flat near 1.3100. As of writing, the pair was trading in positive territory near 1.3120.
Gold plunged to its weakest level since late February at $1,890 on Tuesday. With US Treasury bond yields turning south, XAU/USD reversed its direction during the American session and continued to edge higher early Wednesday. The pair was last seen posting modest daily gains above $1,920.
Despite the improving market mood, Bitcoin lost its bullish momentum on Tuesday and registered small daily losses. BTC/USD is trading flat near $47,500 so far on the day. Ethereum advanced to its highest level since early January at $3,483 on Tuesday before going into a consolidation phase near $3,400 early Wednesday.
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recaptures 1.1100 ahead of Lagarde, US ADP
EUR/USD is recovering ground above the 1.1100 roadblock. The euro has been enjoying a relief rally built on constructive peace talks between Ukraine and Russia which initially sent the price of oil lower. The US dollar drops with yields, aiding the upside in the pair. Lagarde, US ADP eyed.
USD/JPY battles 122.00 on BOJ’s mega bond-buying and softer USD
USD/JPY is trading near 122.00 having tumbled 2.8% from its fresh six-year high at 125.10 on BOJ’s unlimited bond-buying program. Risk-on impulse has faded the appeal for safe-haven US dollar. Investors have shrugged off the underperformance of Japan’s Retail Trade.
Gold recovers further from two-month low, upside seems limited
Gold gained some positive traction on Wednesday, though lacked follow-through buying. The USD languished near a one-week low amid sliding US bond yields and extended support.
Here’s what to expect from Solana price after OpenSea integration
Solana price is on the verge of setting up a swing high around a crucial resistance barrier, suggesting that a reversal is likely. This move could be foreshadowing a retracement before the next leg-up.
US ADP Employment March Preview: Private job creation slows while yield curve flattens Premium
ADP is forecast to show that US companies have created 438,000 new jobs in March, less than the previous month’s addition of 475,000. In February, business payrolls rose more than the expected.