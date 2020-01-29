Chidu Narayanan, Standard Chartered Economist for Asia, throws some light on the Vietnamese economy, as he sees a 7% GDP growth in 2020.

Key Quotes:

“Vietnam likely to remain the fastest-growing ASEAN economy in 2020; we see growth at 7% driven by manufacturing and construction activity.

Inflation to rise to average 4.0% in 2020, driven by higher food prices; core inflation to remain at 2%.

Export growth is likely to remain steady, supported by both electronics and traditional exports.

We see a C/A surplus of 3%, driven by the trade surplus; lower tourist arrivals present downside risks.

FDI inflows are likely to remain high, albeit lower than in 2019; we see a mild appreciation of the VND.”