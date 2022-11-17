- The USDJPY tumbled below the 100-day EMA and recorded a three-month-low of around 137.65.
- The USDJPY has been building a bottom around eh 137.60-140.80 area for the last five consecutive days.
- The Relative Strength Index exiting from oversold conditions suggests an upward correction likely.
The USDJPY consolidated below the 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), after dropping from YTD highs reached in October at 151.94. Still, since then, the US Dollar (USD) depreciated almost 8% against the Japanese Yen (JPY) in nearly a month. At the time of writing, the USDJPY is trading at 140.15, above its opening price by 0.49%, after hitting a daily low of 138.87.
USDJPY Price Analysis: Technical outlook
During the week, the USDJPY remains trapped in a narrow 137.50-140.80 range so far, after diving towards a fresh three-month low at around 137.65, reached on November 15, it formed a hammer. Since then, the USDJPY recorded two successful days without reaching lower lows below 138.70 and climbed towards the 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 140.89. However, unless USD buyers reclaim the latter, the major bias would remain neutral to downwards.
That said, the USDJPY's first support would be the November 16 daily low at 138.72. A breach of the latter will expose key support levels like the weekly low at 137.65. Once cleared, the next support would be a three-month-old upslope support trendline that passes around 137.48, immediately followed by the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA).
On the other hand, the USDJPY's first resistance would be the 100-day EMA at 140.89. A break above will expose the November 11 daily high at 142.48, followed by the 50-day EMA at 145.13.
USDJPY Key Technical Levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|140.18
|Today Daily Change
|0.78
|Today Daily Change %
|0.56
|Today daily open
|139.4
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|145.57
|Daily SMA50
|145.21
|Daily SMA100
|140.87
|Daily SMA200
|133.1
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|140.29
|Previous Daily Low
|138.73
|Previous Weekly High
|147.57
|Previous Weekly Low
|138.47
|Previous Monthly High
|151.94
|Previous Monthly Low
|143.53
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|139.7
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|139.33
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|138.66
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|137.92
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|137.1
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|140.22
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|141.03
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|141.78
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUDUSD depressed below 0.6700 as concerns weigh
AUD/USD lost ground on Thursday and trades at around 0.6680, as the greenback benefited from a persistent risk-averse environment. Wall Street edged lower, but once again, losses were limited.
EURUSD comfortable around 1.0360
The EURUSD pair is little changed for a fourth consecutive day, although holding on to modest weekly gains. US Dollar found support on strengthening yields but remained on the back foot despite a dismal market mood.
Gold’s corrective decline underway, support at around $1,750
Gold is down for a second consecutive day, nearing the weekly low posted. The American Dollar has been rising since the day started, gathering additional momentum early in the US session as Treasury bond yields ticked north.
Shiba Inu might be setting up for a 40% decline
Shiba Inu price shows reasons to be concerned during the third trading week of November. SHIB breaching new yearly lows could result from the current bearish technicals. Key levels have been defined to gauge SHIB's next potential move.
Sunak seeks to minimise recession, although outlook remains bleak
A mixed Autumn statement brought spending alongside tax hikes, with a squeeze on real incomes bringing concern ahead of a difficult 2023. Chancellor provides a bleak outlook as real income looks set to suffer. Sterling suffers as economic reality hits home.