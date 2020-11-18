USD/ZAR Price Analysis: Trades below 100-week SMA

  • USD/ZAR hovers below a long-run SMA support of 15.47.
  • The daily chart shows scope for a minor bounce before a deeper sell-off.

The USD/ZAR pair is again trading below the 100-week simple moving average (SMA) of 15.47. 

The 14-relative strength index (RSI) is hovering in bearish territory below 50 and pointing south, suggesting scope for a continued decline in the currency pair. The weekly chart MACD histogram, an indicator used to gauge trend strength and trend changes, is also flashing signals. 

However, on the daily chart, these indicators are signaling seller fatigue. As such, the pair may chart a temporary bounce before exploring deeper support levels, as suggested by the weekly chart indicators. 

The immediate resistance at 15.47 (100-week SMA) followed by the lower high of 15.73 created on Nov. 12. Meanwhile, support is seen at 15.2092 (last week's low) and 14.35 (200-week SMA). 

The pair is currently trading largely unchanged on the day near 15.39. 

Weekly chart

Trend: Bearish

Technical levels

USD/ZAR

Overview
Today last price 15.3966
Today Daily Change -0.0057
Today Daily Change % -0.04
Today daily open 15.4023
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 15.9115
Daily SMA50 16.3525
Daily SMA100 16.6588
Daily SMA200 16.9838
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 15.4382
Previous Daily Low 15.2832
Previous Weekly High 15.7355
Previous Weekly Low 15.2102
Previous Monthly High 16.8003
Previous Monthly Low 16.0915
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 15.379
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 15.3424
Daily Pivot Point S1 15.3109
Daily Pivot Point S2 15.2196
Daily Pivot Point S3 15.156
Daily Pivot Point R1 15.4659
Daily Pivot Point R2 15.5295
Daily Pivot Point R3 15.6209

 

 

