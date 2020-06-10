USD/ZAR Price Analysis: 100-HMA, weekly resistance line challenge recoveries from three-month low

- USD/ZAR bounces off the lowest since March 16.
- A short-term key resistance confluence may gain support from bearish MACD to disapprove buyers.
- A sub-16.00 area is on the bears’ radars, 200-HMA adds to the upside barriers.
USD/ZAR carries pullback from 16.34 while taking rounds to 16.50 during Thursday’s Asian session. The quote seems to cheer the U-turn of the RSI line from the oversold region. Though, a confluence of 100-HMA and a descending trend line from June 02 stands tall to disappoint the bulls.
In addition to the 16.72/73 immediate resistance, a 200-HMA level of 16.96 and 17.00 threshold also raise bars for the buyers’ entry.
If at all the quote crosses the 17.00 mark, it can challenge the monthly top near 17.56. However, June 04 high close to 17.10 may act as an intermediate halt during the rise.
Meanwhile, the pair’s fresh downside under the recent low of 16.34 can aim for 16.12 and 16.00 round-figure whereas March 02 high near 15.86 could offer breathing space to the bears afterward.
USD/ZAR hourly chart
Trend: Bearish
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|16.5218
|Today Daily Change
|-0.1101
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.66%
|Today daily open
|16.6319
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|17.5667
|Daily SMA50
|18.1757
|Daily SMA100
|16.9359
|Daily SMA200
|15.8031
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|16.903
|Previous Daily Low
|16.5899
|Previous Weekly High
|17.6219
|Previous Weekly Low
|16.7164
|Previous Monthly High
|18.9592
|Previous Monthly Low
|17.2921
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|16.7095
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|16.7834
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|16.5135
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|16.3952
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|16.2004
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|16.8266
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|17.0214
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|17.1397
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
