USD: Weakness could tie Fed’s hands on inflation – Societe Generale

The Dollar index has dropped to its lowest level since February 2022, with limited impact on cash Treasuries. President Trump commented on the currency's decline, stating, "I think it’s great... The dollar’s doing great." Unless the Swiss National Bank intervenes, the Dollar may continue to weaken, impacting inflation and monetary policy, Societe Generale analysts note.

(This article was created with the help of an Artificial Intelligence tool and reviewed by an editor.)