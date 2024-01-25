USD/TRY: Risk of a short-term pullback only on a break below 29.85 – SocGen

USD/TRY has established above the 30.00 level. Economists at Société Générale analyze the pair’s technical outlook.
Beyond 30.72, next objective is located at 31.65
USD/TRY has experienced a relentless uptrend after cross above last August high. It has tested the upper limit of a multi-month channel near 30.60/30.72. The move is overstretched but reversal signals are not yet visible. Lower band of the channel at 29.85 is near-term support.
Only if the pair breaks 29.85 would there be risk of a short-term pullback.
Beyond 30.72, next objective is located at projection of 31.65.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady 1.0900 ahead of ECB
EUR/USD trades in a narrow band at around 1.0900 on Thursday as investors move to the sidelines ahead of the European Central Bank's policy announcements. The US economic docket will feature Q4 GDP data alongside December Durable Goods Orders.
GBP/USD fluctuates above 1.2700, eyes on US data
GBP/USD holds steady above 1.2700 following Wednesday's volatile action. Markets remain cautious, limiting the pair's upside ahead of the fourth-quarter Gross Domestic Product, Durable Goods Orders and weekly Jobless Claims data from the US.
Gold price languishes near weekly low ahead of US GDP; geopolitics lend support
Gold price ticks higher on Thursday and reverses a part of the previous day's heavy losses to a multi-day low, albeit it lacks bullish conviction. Reduced bets for an early Fed rate cut act as a tailwind for the buck and should cap gains.
Bitcoin price eyes recovery above $40,000, traders are split on where BTC is headed next
Bitcoin price suffered a setback after hitting its two year high of $48,989 on January 11. The asset dropped to its 2024 low of $38,555 on Tuesday before beginning its recovery to the psychologically important level of $40,000.
US GDP Preview: Economic growth expected to moderate at year-end
The GDP report for the fourth quarter, to be released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) on Thursday, is forecast to show an expansion of the US economy at an annualized rate of 2% following the impressive 4.9% growth recorded in the previous quarter.