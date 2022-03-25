- USD/TRY trades within a narrow range in the 14.80/85 band.
- Turkey 10y bond yields in all-time highs near 27.00%.
- Markets’ focus remains largely on the geopolitical landscape.
The Turkish lira depreciates marginally vs. the greenback and motivates USD/TRY to navigate a tight range in the 14.80 zone at the end of the week.
USD/TRY remains capped by 15.00
USD/TRY moved into a consolidative phase in past sessions, always below the 2022 peak around 15.00 recorded earlier in the month.
The monthly uptrend in the pair mirrored the performance of crude oil prices, as the lira is expected to suffer the consequences of higher crude prices, as Turkey’s energy sector largely hinges on imports of the commodity.
No news from the Turkish central bank (CBRT) at its latest meeting seems to have not impacted the currency despite there was no announcements whatsoever regarding measures to curb the rampant inflation.
Somewhat in contrast with the global selloff in bonds, Turkey 10y reference bond yields trade a tad lower from Thursday’s all-time high around 28.30%.
In the domestic calendar, Turkey’s Capacity Utilization improved to 77.3% in March (from 76.6%) and the Manufacturing Confidence eased a bit to 108.5 in the same period (from 109.8).
What to look for around TRY
The lira keeps the range bound theme unchanged vs. the greenback, always in the area below the 15.00 neighbourhood, or yearly lows. In the very near term, price action in the Turkish currency is expected to gyrate around the performance of energy prices, the broad risk appetite trends, the Fed’s rate path and the developments from the Russia-Ukraine peace talks. Extra risks facing TRY also come from the domestic backyard, as inflation gives no signs of easing, real interest rates remain negative and the political pressure to keep the CBRT biased towards low interest rates remain omnipresent.
Key events in Turkey this week: Capacity Utilization, Manufacturing Confidence (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Progress (or lack of it) of the government’s new scheme oriented to support the lira via protected time deposits. Constant government pressure on the CBRT vs. bank’s credibility/independence. Bouts of geopolitical concerns. Structural reforms. Earlier Presidential/Parliamentary elections?
USD/TRY key levels
So far, the pair is gaining 0.25% at 14.8491 and a drop below 14.5217 (weekly low March 15) would expose 13.8983 (55-day SMA) and finally 13.7063 (low February 28). On the other hand, the next up barrier lines up at 14.9889 (2022 high March 11) seconded by 18.2582 (all-time high December 20) and then 19.00 (round level).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to modest gains above 1.1000
EUR/USD gained traction in the early American session and climbed into positive territory above 1.1000. The risk-positive market environment, as reflected by rising US stock indexes, is making it difficult for the greenback to find demand and helps the pair edge higher.
GBP/USD reclaims 1.3200 supported by risk flows
GBP/USD fell toward 1.3150 in the early European session after disappointing Retail Sales data from the UK but managed to erase its daily losses. With risk flows starting to dominate the financial markets, the pair is posting modest gains above 1.3200.
Gold fluctuates near $1,950 despite rising US T-bond yields
Gold declined toward $1,940 earlier in the day as the benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield climbed to fresh multi-year highs near 2.5%. The broad-based selling pressure surrounding the dollar, however, helped XAU/USD recover above $1,950.
Ripple price ready to breakout
XRP price is stuck in an ongoing consolidation where both buyers and sellers are pushed towards each other. With the NATO, G7 and EU meetings out of the way, expect tailwinds to accelerate further.
TLRY zooms 18% higher on US legislation hopes
Canadian cannabis powerhouse Tilray Brands is reaping the benefits of the US House of Representatives adding major leglislation important to the industry to the calendear for next week.