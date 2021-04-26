USD/TRY gets closer to all-time highs at 8.5814 which are set to cap – Commerzbank

The USD/TRY pair is revisiting the 8.4605/8.5814 November and March highs which may continue to cap, though, Axel Rudolph, Senior FICC Technical Analyst at Commerzbank, reports.
February low comes in at 6.8925
“USD/TRY has so far rallied to between the 8.4605 March high and the November all-time high at 8.5814. This resistance area we still expect to cap.”
“While no rise and daily chart close above the 8.4605 March high is seen, further range trading between the 8.5814 alltime high and the March 8 high at 7.7881 is likely to ensue with the current April low at 7.9775 acting as immediate support.”
“Below 7.9775, the next lower 7.6923/7.6413 March 17 high and March 23 low the November low and January high can be spotted at 7.5439/7.5195. Further down lie the January low at 7.2417 and the March low at 7.1916 as well as the February trough at 6.8925.”
“Only a rise above the November peak at 8.5814 would target a daily 0.1 x 3 vertical Point & Figure upside target at 9.1000.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
