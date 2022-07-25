- USD/TRY starts the week on a positive note and approaches 18.00.
- Lack of investors’ confidence and rampant inflation weigh on the lira.
- Türkiye Capacity Utilization improved to 78.2% in July.
The selling pressure continues to hurt the Turkish lira and lifts USD/TRY to fresh 2022 highs around 17/85, an area last visited in December 2021.
USD/TRY now targets 18.00 and above
USD/TRY advances for the sixth consecutive session on Monday and gradually approaches the 18.00 neighbourhood, as market participants remain biased towards selling the lira in the current context of elevated inflation and the utter absence of any reaction from both the government and the Turkish central bank (CBRT).
The central bank once again left the One-Week Repo Rate unchanged at 14.00% at its meeting last week despite consumer prices rose nearly 80% in the year to June. Furthermore, the CBRT refrained from acting on rates since it cut the policy rate to 14% at the December 2021 meeting.
In the domestic calendar, Capacity Utilization ticked higher to 78.2% in July (from 77.6%) and Manufacturing Confidence eased to 103.7 also in July (from 106.4).
What to look for around TRY
The upside bias in USD/TRY remains unchanged and stays on course to revisit the key 18.00 zone. It is worth noting that the pair closed with gains in all the months so far this year.
In the meantime, the lira’s price action is expected to keep gyrating around the performance of energy prices, which appear directly correlated to developments from the war in Ukraine, the broad risk appetite trends and the Fed’s rate path in the next months.
Extra risks facing the Turkish currency also come from the domestic backyard, as inflation gives no signs of abating, real interest rates remain entrenched in negative figures and the political pressure to keep the CBRT biased towards low interest rates remain omnipresent. In addition, there seems to be no Plan B to attract foreign currency in a context where the country’s FX reserves dwindle by the day.
Key events in Türkiye this week: Capacity Utilization, Manufacturing Confidence (Monday) – Economic Confidence Index (Thursday) – Trade Balance (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: FX intervention by the CBRT. Progress (or lack of it) of the government’s new scheme oriented to support the lira via protected time deposits. Constant government pressure on the CBRT vs. bank’s credibility/independence. Bouts of geopolitical concerns. Structural reforms. Presidential/Parliamentary elections in June 23.
USD/TRY key levels
So far, the pair is gaining 0.73% at 17.8395 and faces the immediate target at 17.8436 (2022 high July 25) seconded by 18.2582 (all-time high December 20) and then 19.00 (round level). On the other hand, a breach of 17.1903 (weekly low July 15) would pave the way for 16.7486 (55-day SMA) and finally 16.0365 (monthly low June 27).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds towards 1.0250 amid renewed USD selling
EUR/USD is trading near 1.0250, recovering ground as the US dollar meets fresh supply amid a sudden positive shift in risk sentiment. Investors shrug off global economic slowdown worries and disappointing German IFO data.
GBP/USD recaptures 1.2000 as risk flows return
GBP/USD is advancing above 1.2000 amid the return of risk flows, which weigh negatively on the safe-haven US dollar. The UK political uncertainty and worries over recession persist amid expectations of a 50 bps BOE rate hike in August.
Gold jumps back above $1,730 despite firmer yields
Gold price is picking up fresh bids, regaining $1,730 amid fresh USD weakness. European equities turn positive, ignoring looming recession fears. The further upside in the bullion could be limited by the rebound in the US Treasury yields.
Three reasons why Ethereum Classic is a sleeping giant
Vitalik Buterin commented on Ethereum Classic and its community in his recent talk at the Ethereum Community Conference. He affirmed that ETC is the original Ethereum chain and retains the blockchain prior to the attack.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!