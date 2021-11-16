USD/TRY continues surge, nearly hits 10.40, as lira battered ahead expected CBRT rate cut

- USD/TRY continues to surge higher after it broke above 10.00 for the first time last week.
- The pair nearly hit 10.40 early in the US session but has since moderated back below 10.30.
- The CBRT is expected to cut interest rates by another 100bps on Wednesday despite surging inflation.
The Turkish Lira has been under intense selling pressure since the start of Tuesday European session. USD/TRY, which pushed above 10.00 for the first time since, picked up pace from 0600GMT upon the arrival of European market participants, and has since surged north of 10.20. At one point, about an hour after the US market open, the lira appeared to undergo a small flash crash, with USD/TRY surging from 10.28 to just under 10.40 in a matter of minutes. It has since reversed back below 10.30, where it trades higher by about 2.2% on the day and is the worst-performing major currency in the world.
There haven’t been any fresh fundamental catalysts to drive the upside in the lira on Tuesday. Rather, traders have cited concerns about another rate cut from the Turkish central bank (CBRT), who set policy on Wednesday, as the main reason for the lira’s ongoing woes.
Despite the fact that the YoY rate of CPI in Turkey surged to just shy of 20% in October, the is expected to lower interest rates by another 100bps to 15.0% on Wednesday. That would take Turkey’s real interest rate on bank deposits (when compared to current headline CPI) to around -5.0%, one of the lowest in the world - no wonder no one wants to hold liras.
The ongoing decline of the lira points to an ongoing lack of trust in the CBRT’s ability to get inflation back to its 5.0% target. That’s because the bank’s policymaking is tainted by the hand of Turkish President Recep Erdogan, who unconventionally believes that interest rates should be lowered to bring down inflation and has consistently fired governors who failed to cut rates. Only a few weeks ago, Erdogan fired three rate-setters who reportedly disapproved of the CBRT’s most recent 200bps rate cut back in September.
Erdogan, who served as the country’s PM from 2003-2014 and has since served as the country’s President, is not expected to lose the 2023 election. Therefore, the prospect that the CBRT manages to rebuild credibility and reverse the lira’s ongoing decline is very unlikely in the coming years. Fears continue to grow that Erdogan’s unconventional approach to economic policy, sometimes quipped as “Erdoganomics”, will ignite a financial crisis in the country. The lira has lost 40% of its value versus the dollar so far this year, with more than 20% of that decline coming in the past three months.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops to fresh 2021-low below 1.1350 Premium
EUR/USD came under renewed bearish and extended its slide toward 1.1300 in the early American session. Rising US Treasury bond yields on the back of the stronger-than-expected October Retail Sales data and hawkish Fed commentary seem to be providing a boost to the greenback.
GBP/USD pulls away from session highs on dollar strength Premium
GBP/USD lost its traction in the early American session and erased its daily gains to turn flat above 1.3400. Renewed USD strength on hawkish Fedspeak and rising US Treasury bond yield is not allowing the pair to preserve its recovery momentum.
Gold: Corrective decline could reach 1,830 Premium
Gold reached a fresh multi-month high of $1,877.15 a troy ounce, a level that was last seen in June this year, trimming intraday gains and returning to the 1,850 price zone ahead of Wall Street’s opening.
XRP price momentum shifts to the downside as Ripple bears take over
Ripple price is under pressure today as XRP price corrected 10% in just two trading days. XPR price sees earlier support holding for now, but tailwinds start to fade. Expect bears to push for another leg lower towards holding another 8% losses.
UK CPI Preview: Buy the rumor, sell the fact? Three scenarios for GBP/USD Premium
Economists expect a 3.9% UK inflation read for October. It would take a major surprise of 4.5% or higher to push the pound significantly higher. Figures closer to 3% would cast doubts about a rate increase and would sink sterling.