USD/THB remains resilient and finds additional gains following FOMC minutes

The USD/THB pair is showing signs of resilience on Wednesday, ticking up by 0.28%.

FOMC’s minutes from May’s meeting showed that members are uncertain on how long it will take inflation to come back to 2%.

The odds of the easing starting in September slightly declined.

The USD/THB pair trades with modest gains on Wednesday as the Greenback is resilient despite last week's weak inflation data, underpinned by the hawkish tone of Fed officials. The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) showed no surprises and showed that the bank is confident that the job of bringing inflation down to 2% will eventually be achieved, but that they are uncertain on how long it would take them.

On Thursday, the US will release mid-tier data including weekly Jobless Claims figures and May’s S&P PMIs. On Friday, Durable Goods data from April are due. This set of data might provide further insights on the health of the US economy which might trigger movements on the pair and the assessment of the Fed officials regarding the timing of the easing. As for now, according to the CME FedWatch tool, the odds of a cut in June and July remain low while those chances for the September meeting declined to 40%.

USD/THB technical analysis

On the daily chart, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is in a neutral position, registering at 49 on Tuesday. This falls within negative territory after indicating oversold conditions in the last sessions, reflecting seller dominance. A slight recovery from the oversold region hints at a potential market revival despite remaining within the negative range.

Concurrently, the trend shown by the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) histogram supports this potential revival as it exhibits a decreasing number of negative bars, indicating a descending pattern within the red spectrum of the histogram.

USD/THB daily chart