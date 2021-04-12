USD/RUB: Rouble’s recent weakness to end soon – Commerzbank

USD/RUB’s swift ascent from its March low at 72.54 has propelled it to a five month high at 78.04 below which it is currently consolidating. In the view of Axel Rudolph, Senior FICC Technical Analyst at Commerzbank, the recent advance is likely to run out of steam below the 79.99/80.94 September and October highs.
USD/RUB is seen rising back towards the 80.00 mark
“If 78.04 were to be overcome, we would turn short-term bullish and target the September and November highs at 79.99/80.94 which should cap once more. On the way up would be the 78.47 mid-October high and the 78.89 early October high.”
“Good support below the December 22 and January as well as February highs at 76.49/07 still comes in between the 75.07/74.96 late February and early March highs and the 200 and 55-day moving averages at 74.93/92.”
“Key support remains to be seen at the 72.65/54 December-to-March lows. Only if the March low at 72.54 were to unexpectedly be slipped through, would the early July high at 72.31 be back in focus.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
