USD/NOK edges lower on quiet Monday, ahead of US CPI

NEWS | | By Patricio Martín
  • With the Norges Bank holding rates at 4.5% and suggesting a prolonged duration of stringent monetary policies, a bullish trend for the NOK is likely.
  • The Federal Reserve's cautious remarks provided support to the Dollar lately.
  • Retail Sales and CPI data from the US this week will set the pace of the pair.

The USD/NOK pair saw a sharp decrease in Monday's trading session, driven primarily by ongoing hawkish sentiment from the Norges Bank and a somewhat weak start of the week for the Greenback.

The Federal Reserve (Fed) made guarded comments that have boosted the Dollar last week. As for now, the possibility of a June rate cut dropped to 5% compared to 10% at the start of last week, whereas July's odds fell to close to 25% from 40%, with a November adjustment remaining fully priced in. However, those odds will vary as the Fed has clearly stated that it remains data-dependant and this week’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) data from April as well as Retail Sales will be closely looked upon by investors.

On the NOK’s side, Norway's central bank, Norges Bank, maintained its hawkish stance, keeping the interest rate at 4.5% and implying an extended duration of a strict monetary policy. This inclination, along with April's Consumer Price Index (CPI) which showed a slight increase to an annual rate of 3.6% and an unexpected jump in the underlying inflation rate to 4.4%, has given rise to a bullish outlook for the NOK. Market participants only predict a 50 basis point cuts in the upcoming 12 months.

USD/NOK technical analysis

On the daily chart, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) for the USD/NOK pair resides in the negative territory, indicating a modest bearish momentum. Despite the RSI's oscillations within the negative and positive zones in recent sessions, the latest reading reveals a clearer downward trend, suggesting that sellers might slightly rule the market at the moment. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) histogram, which shows ascending red bars, further supports this. These red bars on the MACD indicate that negative momentum is escalating and that bearish sentiment is taking root.

 

USD/NOK

Overview
Today last price 10.8181
Today Daily Change -0.0913
Today Daily Change % -0.84
Today daily open 10.9094
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 10.9638
Daily SMA50 10.7912
Daily SMA100 10.6184
Daily SMA200 10.6994
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 10.9369
Previous Daily Low 10.8068
Previous Weekly High 10.9612
Previous Weekly Low 10.6571
Previous Monthly High 11.1373
Previous Monthly Low 10.518
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 10.8872
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 10.8565
Daily Pivot Point S1 10.8318
Daily Pivot Point S2 10.7542
Daily Pivot Point S3 10.7017
Daily Pivot Point R1 10.962
Daily Pivot Point R2 11.0145
Daily Pivot Point R3 11.0921

 

 

