USD/NOK edges lower on quiet Monday, ahead of US CPI

- With the Norges Bank holding rates at 4.5% and suggesting a prolonged duration of stringent monetary policies, a bullish trend for the NOK is likely.
- The Federal Reserve's cautious remarks provided support to the Dollar lately.
- Retail Sales and CPI data from the US this week will set the pace of the pair.
The USD/NOK pair saw a sharp decrease in Monday's trading session, driven primarily by ongoing hawkish sentiment from the Norges Bank and a somewhat weak start of the week for the Greenback.
The Federal Reserve (Fed) made guarded comments that have boosted the Dollar last week. As for now, the possibility of a June rate cut dropped to 5% compared to 10% at the start of last week, whereas July's odds fell to close to 25% from 40%, with a November adjustment remaining fully priced in. However, those odds will vary as the Fed has clearly stated that it remains data-dependant and this week’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) data from April as well as Retail Sales will be closely looked upon by investors.
On the NOK’s side, Norway's central bank, Norges Bank, maintained its hawkish stance, keeping the interest rate at 4.5% and implying an extended duration of a strict monetary policy. This inclination, along with April's Consumer Price Index (CPI) which showed a slight increase to an annual rate of 3.6% and an unexpected jump in the underlying inflation rate to 4.4%, has given rise to a bullish outlook for the NOK. Market participants only predict a 50 basis point cuts in the upcoming 12 months.
USD/NOK technical analysis
On the daily chart, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) for the USD/NOK pair resides in the negative territory, indicating a modest bearish momentum. Despite the RSI's oscillations within the negative and positive zones in recent sessions, the latest reading reveals a clearer downward trend, suggesting that sellers might slightly rule the market at the moment. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) histogram, which shows ascending red bars, further supports this. These red bars on the MACD indicate that negative momentum is escalating and that bearish sentiment is taking root.
USD/NOK
|Overview
|Today last price
|10.8181
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0913
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.84
|Today daily open
|10.9094
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|10.9638
|Daily SMA50
|10.7912
|Daily SMA100
|10.6184
|Daily SMA200
|10.6994
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|10.9369
|Previous Daily Low
|10.8068
|Previous Weekly High
|10.9612
|Previous Weekly Low
|10.6571
|Previous Monthly High
|11.1373
|Previous Monthly Low
|10.518
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|10.8872
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|10.8565
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|10.8318
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|10.7542
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|10.7017
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|10.962
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|11.0145
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|11.0921
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD looks bid around 1.0800 as US CPI looms closer
EUR/USD rapidly left behind. Friday’s decline and managed to meet fresh buying interest, reclaiming the area beyond the 1.0800 barrier in response to the resurgence of the downward pressure in the Greenback.
GBP/USD maintains its bid bias around 1.2560
GBP/USD keeps its auspicious start to the week well and sound and navigates the upper end of the range near 1.2560 on the back of the resumption of the selling bias in the US Dollar.
Gold under selling pressure near $2,330
Gold prices remain on the back foot amidst some recovery in the Greenback and ahead of the release of US PPI and CPI later in the week, prompting XAU/USD to retest the $2,330 region per troy ounce.
Bitcoin price rises as mainland China makes 50% attendance at Hong Kong's BTC Asia conference
Bitcoin (BTC) price outlook remains subdued on higher periods, but lower time frames show more action. The pioneer cryptocurrency is off to a good start after a show of strength in the Asian session, but things could turn in the US session as happened last week.
Five fundamentals for the week: Inflation and what the Fed says about it are in focus Premium
Will inflation finally fall? That is the question for markets, battered by four consecutive worrying releases of the all-important CPI. A warm-up with PPI, speeches by key Fed officials, and also a look at the central bank's second mandate.